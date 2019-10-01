Tesco Butternut Squash Stars 250G

Toddler fav!
Time saving and great for toddlers.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ / 40kcal
Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 15-20 mins
For best results, oven cook. 1. Remove all packaging. 2. Place on a baking tray. 3. Add 1 tbsp of oil and coat the butternut stars. 4. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-20 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 1/2 mins / 900W 3 mins
1. Pierce film lid several times.
2. Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 mins (900W).
3. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Hob
Instructions: Time: 6 mins
1. Remove all packaging.
2. Place in a pan of boiling water.
3. Cover with lid and bring back to the boil.
4. Reduce heat and simmer for 6 minutes or until tender.
5. Drain well before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
Washed and ready to cook.
2 Servings
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
250g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (125g)
|Energy
|170kJ / 40kcal
|212kJ / 50kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|9.9g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019