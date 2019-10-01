By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Butternut Squash Stars 250G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Butternut Squash Stars 250G
£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy212kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars5.5g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Butternut squash stars.
  • Sweet & soft. Fun shaped vegetables, ideal to brighten up your kid's meals.
  • Sweet & soft.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 15-20 mins
For best results, oven cook. 1. Remove all packaging. 2. Place on a baking tray. 3. Add 1 tbsp of oil and coat the butternut stars. 4. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15-20 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 1/2 mins / 900W 3 mins
1. Pierce film lid several times.
2. Heat on full power for 3 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 3 mins (900W).
3. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Hob
Instructions: Time: 6 mins
1. Remove all packaging.
2. Place in a pan of boiling water.
3. Cover with lid and bring back to the boil.
4. Reduce heat and simmer for 6 minutes or until tender.
5. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (125g)
Energy170kJ / 40kcal212kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.9g9.9g
Sugars4.4g5.5g
Fibre1.6g2.0g
Protein1.1g1.4g
Salt<0.01g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Toddler fav!

5 stars

Time saving and great for toddlers.

Usually bought next

Tesco Carrot Batons 600G

£ 1.00
£1.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Mediterranean Style Roasting Vegetable 400G

£ 1.45
£0.36/100g

Offer

Tesco Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato 350G

£ 1.00
£2.86/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here