Tesco Salad Potatoes 1Kg

Nice texture quick to cook
Good roasters,rolled in a spoon of olive oil in my caste iron skillet thirty minutes in 180° oven,sprinkled with salt,fluffy in the middle,golden brown on the outside,really very tasty. All good potatoes in the bag.
I have always bought these potatoes because they go great with roast beef as I try not to do ordinary roast potatoes and these used to be great to leave with their skins on cut in half sprayed with a small amount of olive oil they were a perfect healthy option. Well this week I had my order delivered as usual today I opened the bag and lo and behold it is filled with potatoes that I'm sure other companies would have thrown out absolutely disgusting. There is no way I could use these except for mashed potatoes [which I rarely do] I'm sure by the time I peeled them their wouldn't be enough left to serve the 2 of us so in the bin they go. Really disappointed with these Tesco. I do have photographic evidence.
I ordered two bags of salad potatoes last week, And the moment I unpacked them I could see they weren't right. Covered in black spots and stinking because they were rotten. I always unpack my potatoes straight away and transfer to a brown carrier bag to keep them dry, so no blame on me there.
Very disappointed to receive these as all 8 bags I ordered were sproating, returned them
Wonderful potatoes, a few eyes worth it. Nutty, tasty. Buy them/ I would like to keep them for myself. Oh do dah let the cat out of the bag.
I expected these potatoes to be as described but they were watery, farm from the waxy texture they are supposed to have and no hint of yellow either on the skins or the flesh. As a boiled potato the only thing to do with them was mash them up with loads of seasoning. Definitely no good washed and roasted. The quality and choice of potatoes seems to have deteriorated recently! Bring back Charlotte potatoes please.