Tesco Salad Potatoes 1Kg

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Scrub gently and rinse well.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Hob

Instructions: For boiled 15-20 mins

Place potatoes in saucepan. Add just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired. Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve.



Oven cook

Instructions: For roast potatoes Fan 180ºC / 200ºC / Gas 6 30-40 mins

Adjust oven rack to lowest position. Preheat oven. Pour 2-4 tbsp. sunflower oil into a roasting tin and place in oven. Either use whole or cut the larger ones in half (adjust cooking times accordingly). Put potatoes into the hot roasting tin. If halved, place cut side down. Return to the oven and roast for 30-40 minutes, turning potatoes occasionally until tender and golden.



Steam

Instructions: For steamed 15-20 mins

Place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water. Cover with lid and steam for 15-20 minutes or until tender.

Once cooked stand for 2 minutes before serving.

