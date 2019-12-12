By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salad Potatoes 1Kg

Tesco Salad Potatoes 1Kg
£ 1.00
£1.00/kg
Per 175g
  • Energy529kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 302kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Salad potatoes.
  • Rich & golden Distinctive flavour that's ideal in salads or simply roasted
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. We develop long standing partnerships with growers and suppliers to bring you the very best quality potatoes all year round.
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • A firm texture with a mild earthy taste
  • Ideal for salads
  • Delicious roasted whole
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Scrub gently and rinse well.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Hob
Instructions: For boiled 15-20 mins
Place potatoes in saucepan. Add just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired. Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain and serve.

Oven cook
Instructions: For roast potatoes Fan 180ºC / 200ºC / Gas 6 30-40 mins
Adjust oven rack to lowest position. Preheat oven. Pour 2-4 tbsp. sunflower oil into a roasting tin and place in oven. Either use whole or cut the larger ones in half (adjust cooking times accordingly). Put potatoes into the hot roasting tin. If halved, place cut side down. Return to the oven and roast for 30-40 minutes, turning potatoes occasionally until tender and golden.

Steam
Instructions: For steamed 15-20 mins
Place potatoes in a steamer above a pan of boiling water. Cover with lid and steam for 15-20 minutes or until tender.
Once cooked stand for 2 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, France, Israel

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy302kJ / 71kcal529kJ / 125kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate14.9g26.1g
Sugars1.1g1.9g
Fibre1.8g3.2g
Protein1.8g3.2g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled (in unsalted water) according to instructions.--

5 stars

Nice texture quick to cook

Loved these.

5 stars

Good roasters,rolled in a spoon of olive oil in my caste iron skillet thirty minutes in 180° oven,sprinkled with salt,fluffy in the middle,golden brown on the outside,really very tasty. All good potatoes in the bag.

Quality control sadly lacking with these.

1 stars

I have always bought these potatoes because they go great with roast beef as I try not to do ordinary roast potatoes and these used to be great to leave with their skins on cut in half sprayed with a small amount of olive oil they were a perfect healthy option. Well this week I had my order delivered as usual today I opened the bag and lo and behold it is filled with potatoes that I'm sure other companies would have thrown out absolutely disgusting. There is no way I could use these except for mashed potatoes [which I rarely do] I'm sure by the time I peeled them their wouldn't be enough left to serve the 2 of us so in the bin they go. Really disappointed with these Tesco. I do have photographic evidence.

Rotten salad potatoes.

1 stars

I ordered two bags of salad potatoes last week, And the moment I unpacked them I could see they weren't right. Covered in black spots and stinking because they were rotten. I always unpack my potatoes straight away and transfer to a brown carrier bag to keep them dry, so no blame on me there.

Very disappointed

1 stars

Very disappointed to receive these as all 8 bags I ordered were sproating, returned them

Wonderful potatoes, a few eyes worth it. Nutty, t

5 stars

Wonderful potatoes, a few eyes worth it. Nutty, tasty. Buy them/ I would like to keep them for myself. Oh do dah let the cat out of the bag.

I expected these potatoes to be as described but t

1 stars

I expected these potatoes to be as described but they were watery, farm from the waxy texture they are supposed to have and no hint of yellow either on the skins or the flesh. As a boiled potato the only thing to do with them was mash them up with loads of seasoning. Definitely no good washed and roasted. The quality and choice of potatoes seems to have deteriorated recently! Bring back Charlotte potatoes please.

