Single Malt Whisky Selection Gift Set

Product Description
- Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- This Scotch Whisky Selection
- Showcases the rich variety of tastes and aromas to be found in whiskies from Scotland's most renowned regions
- Macleod's Islay
- Single malt is robust, sea-weedy and intensely peaty. The flavour is immense, with notes of oak, peat, smoke and sea salt.
- Macleod's Speyside
- Single malt ranks among the finest of all whiskies. It has a recognisable character; butterscotch and rich oak on the palate it reveals its true complexity, leaving a dry and floral finish.
- Macleod's Highland
- Single malt represents the typical characteristics of the region: Elegance and complexity with a subtle and dry smokiness.
- Over one hundred years ago, clansman Ian Macleod embarked on a journey of discovery that would take him over the sea from his native Isle of Skye, up the hills and down through the glens of Scotland.
- It was his quest to explore the rich variety of tastes and aromas to be found in the whiskies from the different regions.
- Pack size: 15cl
Information
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland, Packed and distributed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019