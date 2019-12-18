Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider And Glass Gift Set
Product Description
- 1 x 330ml Bottle of Mixed Fruit Cider and a Kopparberg Glass
- Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider
- Bursting with blackcurrants and raspberries, Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider spoils you. Rich and indulgent with an effervescent energy, it's best served cold over mountains of ice.
- Sweden's Original Cider Brand; Made in our family owned brewery in Kopparberg Town in the heart of the country. The juice of blackcurrants and raspberries are added to our apple cider to deliver a truly unique, fruity taste, rich in colour and refreshing down to the last drop. We hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we did making it for you! Skål! (Cheers!)
- Deep in the mountains of Bergslagen lies the beautiful town of Kopparberg, famous for its copper pathways, ancient churches, gold panning and, most of all, its cider. Our family-owned Kopparbergs Bryggeri has been there for over a century, making cider using traditional methods, the finest ingredients and a unique pioneering spirit.
- Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider
- Brewed and bottled in the E.U.
- Kopparberg Glass
- Product of E.U.
- Genuine Swedish cider
- Apple cider with a taste of raspberry & blackcurrant
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Alcohol Units
1.3
ABV
4% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Glass inside.
- Please open with care.
- Wash before use.
- Suitable for use in dishwashers.
Name and address
- Kopparbergs Brewery,
- 714 82,
- Kopparberg Town,
- Sweden.
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
