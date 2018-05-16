Tequila With Skull Shaped Shot Glass Set

- Jose Cuervo Especial® Tequila Reposado Made with Blue Agave
- Over 200 years ago Jose Antonio de Cuervo acquired land in the rich lava fields of the Tequila Volcano from the king of Spain. His vision was to cultivate the indigenous blue agave plant and from it create a fine unique spirit: Tequila Cuervo. Today Jose Cuervo® remains the oldest and the world's favourite tequila.
- Jose Cuervo Especial Tequila Reposado
- Product of Mexico
- Handcrafted Skull Shot Glass
- Product of China
- 1.9 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- This product contains alcohol and should not be sold to anyone under 18 years of age.
- Avoid alcohol if pregnant or trying to conceive.
- Please refer to individual bottles for units of alcohol information.
- drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
- Jose Cuervo is a registered trademark and is not involved in or affiliated with the production or distribution of this product.
Information
Alcohol Units
1.9
ABV
38% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Handcrafted Skull Shot Glass
- Rinse glass thoroughly before use. Hand wash only in soapy water.
- Use with care: due to the manufacturing method used to produce this glass, uneven rims and other imperfections are a common feature. Please retain this information for future reference.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
