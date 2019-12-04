Davidstow 3 Year Reserve Cornish Cheddar
Product Description
- Davidstow 3 Year Reserve Cheddar
- Davidstow Cornish Cheddar: savour the exceptional
- The ultimate cheddar cheese - a multi-award winning cheddar cheese that is sumptuously intense and full of character. Typically matured for 3 years
- The hero of the cheeseboard. Try serving with chutney, nuts, grapes and crackers and pair with Cornish ale or brandy for an after-dinner treat.
- Davidstow Cheddar is made with exacting care at our multi-award winning creamery in the Cornish village of Davidstow on the north Cornish coast. Inspired by our natural surroundings, our recipe has been meticulously crafted for over 60 years to ensure every bite is never less than exquisite.
- Designed to deliver a slightly crunchy texture; this is due to the formation of naturally occurring calcium lactate crystals which are found in high quality aged cheddars. These appear as tiny white spots during maturation which enhance both the character and the mouthfeel of the cheese.
- Winner of the Best Vintage Cheddar at the International Cheese Awards 2017
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Contains naturally occurring crunchy calcium crystals which are found in high quality aged cheddars.
- Unrivalled complexity and character with a robust, crunchy texture
- Established in 1951
- Made in the Cornish Village from which we take our name
- Typically matured for 3 years
- Made in Cornwall using West Country Milk
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5°C.To enjoy this product at its best consume within 7 days of opening.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1725kJ / 416kcal
|Fat
|34.9g
|of which saturates
|21.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Protein
|25.4g
|Salt
|1.8g
|Calcium
|739mg (92% NRV)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
