By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fabric Conditioner Pure 630Ml 21Washes

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Fabric Conditioner Pure 630Ml 21Washes
£ 0.75
£0.12/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Fabric Conditioner Pure
  • Tesco Fabric Conditioner Pure 630ml
  • Sensitive skin. Specially formulated to be gentle Dermatologically tested Gentle Formula
  • Specially formulated to be gentle on Sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 630ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Cationic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfumes, Preservative: Dodecylguanidine monohydrochloride.

Storage

Store upright in a cool place

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • 6-7Kg For large loads 45ml. 4-5Kg For normal loads 30ml or for extra softness and freshness 45ml. Handwashing 15ml in 10L of water. *Standard number of washes (21) is based on the dosage for normal loads.
  • Fill dispenser using measuring cap Add the recommended dose of fabric conditioner to the washing machine dispenser alongside detergent at the start of the wash. The fabric conditioner will be diluted as it is dispensed into the wash during the rinse cycle. Always dilute fabric conditioner when using for hand washing. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Do not pour fabric conditioner directly onto clothes.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

630ml e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Buy this regularly

5 stars

Buy this regularly

Usually bought next

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Tesco Laundry Gel Non-Bio. 540Ml

£ 2.00
£3.71/litre

Tesco Super Concentrated Non Biological Liquid 720Ml 24W

£ 2.25
£3.13/litre

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here