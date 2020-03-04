Tesco Fabric Conditioner Summer Fresh 630Ml 21Washes

Product Description
- Tesco Fabric Conditioner Summer Fresh 630ml
- Soft and fresh With fragrance release technology
- Tesco Fabric Conditioner Summer Fresh Leaves clothes feeling soft and fresh, with a fragrance that lasts for up to two weeks.
- Pack size: 630ML
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: 5-15% Cationic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Preservative: Dodecylguanidine Monohydrochloride.
Storage
Store upright in a cool place
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- 6-7Kg For large loads 45ml. 4-5Kg For normal loads 30ml or extra softness and freshness 45ml Handwashing 15ml in 10L of water Standard number of washes (21) is based on the dosage for normal loads.
- Fill dispenser using measuring cap Add the recommended dose of fabric conditioner to the washing machine dispenser alongside detergent at the start of the wash. The fabric conditioner will be diluted as it is dispensed into the wash during the rinse cycle. Always dilute fabric conditioner when using for hand-washing. Safe for use with septic tanks.
- Do not pour fabric conditioner directly onto clothes.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
630ml e
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020