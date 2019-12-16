L.O.L Surprise Lils
- - L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Series Lil Sisters includes 5 Surprises! Find surprise clues with the spy glass. Dunk doll in cold water for colour change surprise.
- - Ball becomes keychain, carrying case and bath playset. Collector's poster. Styles may vary.
- - L.O.L. Surprise Lil Sisters
- Unbox 5 surprises with each L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Series Lil Sisters dolls! Unbox the spy glass to find codes and unlock surprises! Dunk L.O.L. Surprise! Lil Sisters in cold water to discover a colour-change surprise! Mix & match accessories with your L.O.L. Surprise! doll for tons of fashionable combos! Collect them all! Styles may vary. For ages 6 plus years.
