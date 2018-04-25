By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(43)Write a review
Splatoon 2 Nintendo Switch Game
  • Claim turf anytime, anywhere, with anyone in Splatoon 2, only on Nintendo Switch. Traditional 4-on-4 turf battles return in this full sequel, along with returning modes, new stages, new fashions, new weapons and much more.The aim is simple in Turf War: claim as much territory as possible by coating it in your team's colours. The team with the most turf wins! Transform into a squid to swiftly swim through your team's ink. Use these talents to scale walls coated in your colours to reach high-up vantage points, lie in wait for unsuspecting players, or cook up devious strategies.Features:New Weapons: New dual-wielding Splat Dualies join the action, complete with a new Roll move that's great for dodging incoming attacks. Mainstays like the Splat Roller and Splat Charger have also been remixed and all feature brand-new Special weapons.New Mode - Salmon Run: Work with up to three other players to defeat waves of Salmonid and collect the treasured eggs they leave behind in this brand-new mode.Local & Online Multiplayer: In a first for the series, compete in local multiplayer Turf War battles, whether in TV mode or on-the-go in handheld or tabletop modes. Up to 10 docked Nintendo Switch consoles - eight players and two spectators - can connect via wired LAN, allowing players to create local Private Battle tournaments without the need for an internet connection. Online battles also make a return.Single-Player Mode: One half of the famous Squid Sisters, Callie, has gone missing - and Marie has tasked you with finding her! Use different weapons, like the Splat Roller, Slosher, Splatling or the new Splat Dualies, to overcome obstacles, defeat enemies and take down towering bosses on your mission to reunite the Squid Sisters!New Ways to Play: Play on the TV, in handheld mode or in tabletop mode using the Joy-Con or the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (sold separately) and aim your ink using motion controls for accurate aiming.New Trends: Two years have passed in the world of Splatoon, and a lot has changed. Some familiar characters return under different circumstances, and new characters are introduced as well.New Stages: Brand new stages like Humpback Pump Track and Musselforge Fitness enter the fray.Fresh Updates: Updates will roll out post-launch, adding new stages, fashions and weapons, as the original game did.Smart Device Support: An upcoming smart-phone application for the Nintendo Switch system will enhance matchmaking and allow for voice chat options.

Spatoon 2 great effects

5 stars

I brought this for my grandsons birthday and feedback is that it’s the most used item he uses really enjoying the gam

Reviewing Splatoon 2- Switch

4 stars

I bought this as a 12th birthday present. The recipient seems to like it.

Happy little fella

5 stars

Bought for my 10yr old. He loves it so it meets the requirements as far as I’m concerned

Fun game

4 stars

Kids love it seems fun. Have played it lots and lots

Fun game

5 stars

I bought this online for in-store delivery. It arrived on time and my son loves the game.

Addictive!

5 stars

Bought this for my 8 year old son but we're both addicted!

Great Fun

4 stars

Bought this game for the children a couple of weeks ago and they absolutely love it! Great m,aps to play around and the game play is simple without being boring.

Splatoon 2

5 stars

I GOT Platoon 2 for my grandson he loves it can't get him off it

Unit as advertised by nintendo

2 stars

This was marketed as a multiplayer game, but to do this each player needs a switch AND the game! Not tea is fault and I guess I should have read into it further. Having said that my boys love it so much they fight over it!

My 10 year old son says he loves it!

5 stars

My son happy x looks good graphics - lots to do on it to keep him busy .

