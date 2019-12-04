Tesco Sage Onion And Cranberry Bloomer

SO festive!
My daughter gave me a toasted slice of this...it is possibly the best 'flavoured' loaf I've ever come across! It's so Christmassy that I really needed some turkey on it!
Really tasty warmed it through and served with a baked camembert
Top bread!!!
I don't think I would have bought it if I hadn't tried the sample they had in store..I'M ADDICTED! It's gorgeous!..I bet they don't do this after Xmas! 😩
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!
