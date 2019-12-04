By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sage Onion And Cranberry Bloomer

Tesco Sage Onion And Cranberry Bloomer

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.60
£1.60/each

  • Energy834kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1042kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Cranberry, Sage & Onion Bread
  • Bread with sweetened dried cranberries, dried red onions and sage.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (13%) (Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil), Dried Onion (3%), Semolina (Wheat), Yeast, Salt, Sage, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Black Pepper, Oregano, Parsley, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1042kJ / 246kcal834kJ / 197kcal
Fat1.3g1.0g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate48.2g38.6g
Sugars14.5g11.6g
Fibre5.5g4.4g
Protein7.8g6.2g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

SO festive!

5 stars

My daughter gave me a toasted slice of this...it is possibly the best 'flavoured' loaf I've ever come across! It's so Christmassy that I really needed some turkey on it!

Really tasty warmed it through and served with a b

5 stars

Really tasty warmed it through and served with a baked camembert

Top bread!!!

5 stars

I don't think I would have bought it if I hadn't tried the sample they had in store..I'M ADDICTED! It's gorgeous!..I bet they don't do this after Xmas! 😩

ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!

5 stars

ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!

