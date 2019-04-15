Popchips Corn Bbq 5X17g

Not for me!
We really like the original Popchips in this flavour but the texture of these is awful - they’re really soft and quite unpleasant to eat. Not recommended at all.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1800kj
Degermed Corn (70%), Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Sugar, Whey Powder [Milk], Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Spices, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Popped in the EU
This pack contains 5 servings
5 x 17g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 17g
|Energy
|1800kj
|306kj
|-
|430kcal
|73kcal
|Fat
|17g
|2.9g
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|65g
|11g
|of which sugars
|8.8g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.32g
