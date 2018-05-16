Philips Comfort Gc1424/40 Steam Iron Red

Small but effective
Have just used this and although the iron is smaller then anticipated it was quite effective and I got through the ironing quite quickly
Phillips Steam Iron
Very good and lightweight iron. Purchased really as a back up one but use all the time.
So lightweight
I found this product so light and easy to use usually hate ironing but now I love ironing it's features are so straightforward n easy to follow [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good buy
I bought this product a month a go and am so happy I did
Very light easy to use
I have muscle issues & struggle holding & using a normal iron. This iron was so light & easy to use I didn't struggle at all to hold it & it did a great job on my clothes too. Fully recommend light & so easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brill!
This product has made my ironing so much easier and quicker. It is so light and easy to use it’s fantastic! I wish i had this product sooner! I will definitly be recommending this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect
I had a Phillips comfort iron for many years, until it finally gave up the ghost. I despaired of being able to replace it, but the new comfort iron is perfect. It is small and light, so easy for me to hold with my small hands. The only downside is that the water tank is small. This doesn’t bother me as I don’t do much ironing, but might be a problem for someone with a large family. Yes, I highly recommend this iron.
Exellent light weight iron
This is a brilliant very light weight iron perfect for me! Has everything i need steam, always iron with steam find the clothes iron better. Has a water spray button to use for the more stubborn creases. Good size water tank. Easy to store away as not too big and bulky. The best feature that i love about this iron is that it has non stick plates! Excellent iron! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
looks great easy to use
my husband loves this iron! I on the other hand not so keen, I think that's because I prefer heavier irons. it's easy to use and the steam is amazing! I think if it was little bit heavier I would love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great little Philips Featherlight Steam Plus iron
The Philips Featherlight Steam Plus iron is a great little iron. It's super light weight so which makes it easier to use for extended periods. It heats up quickly and the cord is also a decent length. It glides very smoothly. The settings are not difficult to understand and temperature changes very quickly with the settings. It is small enough to store easily and is as good as any heavy duty iron. It erased creases easily and quickly out of my husband's uniform. The colour is great and overall my ironing is done much quicker due to the steam function and easier for me due to the size. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]