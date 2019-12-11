Epic Snax Giant Marshmallow 600G
Product Description
- Giant American Style Toastin' Marshmallows
- Big-Time Barrels of Awesomeness!!
- Stop goofin' around with marshmallows of dime-sized dimension and get your paws around these hunks of sweetness. What you're holding right here is a bag of grizzly-grade toastin' marshmallows. Get on that 'Big Country' experience, fire-up a grill, skewer a mallow and start toastin'. Epic!!
- Pack size: 600g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Starch of Maize, Pork Gelatine, Flavouring, Colour: Beetroot Red
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Make sure you seal the bag tightly to keep these barrels soft! Best Before: Side of Pack
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Distributor address
- Petty Wood & Co. Ltd.,
- The Epicentre,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5NS,
- UK.
Return to
- www.epicsnax.com
- epicentre@epicsnax.com
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 25g Serving
|Energy
|1420kJ/334kcal
|355kJ/84kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|79g
|19.8g
|Of which sugars
|71g
|17.8g
|Fibre
|<1g
|<0.25g
|Protein
|3.6g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.02g
|5mg
