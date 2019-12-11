By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Epic Snax Giant Marshmallow 600G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Epic Snax Giant Marshmallow 600G
£ 2.99
£0.50/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Giant American Style Toastin' Marshmallows
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Big-Time Barrels of Awesomeness!!
  • Stop goofin' around with marshmallows of dime-sized dimension and get your paws around these hunks of sweetness. What you're holding right here is a bag of grizzly-grade toastin' marshmallows. Get on that 'Big Country' experience, fire-up a grill, skewer a mallow and start toastin'. Epic!!
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Starch of Maize, Pork Gelatine, Flavouring, Colour: Beetroot Red

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Make sure you seal the bag tightly to keep these barrels soft! Best Before: Side of Pack

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Distributor address

  • Petty Wood & Co. Ltd.,
  • The Epicentre,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5NS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Petty Wood & Co. Ltd.,
  • The Epicentre,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5NS,
  • UK.
  • www.epicsnax.com
  • epicentre@epicsnax.com

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 25g Serving
Energy 1420kJ/334kcal355kJ/84kcal
Fat 0g0g
Of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates79g19.8g
Of which sugars 71g17.8g
Fibre <1g<0.25g
Protein 3.6g0.9g
Salt 0.02g5mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Marshmallows 200G

£ 0.89
£0.45/100g

Offer

Tesco Pink & White Marshmallows 100G

£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Offer

Tesco Real Dairy Spray Cream 250G

£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Tesco Milk Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 300G

£ 0.60
£0.20/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here