Pip & Nut Squeeze Pack Almond Butter 30G

Product Description
- Almond Butter Squeeze Pack
- Pip & Nut's Smooth Almond Butter is made from just-roasted Californian almonds and a sprinkling of sea salt. That's it.
- Our handy nut butter squeeze packs are perfectly portioned for a hit of natural energy on-the-go.
- High in Monounsaturated Fats.
- *Replacing saturated fats in a diet with unsaturated fats contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and healthy diet. Oleic acid is an unsaturated fat.
- No palm oil
- No added sugar
- Energy on the go
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Hi-Oleic Almonds (99.5%), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Peanut and other Nut allergy sufferers
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Pip's Top Tip: Squeeze before opening as the oil can naturally separate
- Perfectly portioned sachets to squeeze on-the-go or squirrel away for later
- Before a run
- After the gym
- In your lunchbox
- At your desk
Name and address
- Pip & Nut,
- The Nest,
- 118 Commercial Street,
- London,
- E1 6NF.
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy (kJ)
|2615
|785
|Energy (kcal)
|632
|190
|Fat (g)
|54
|16
|Saturates (g)
|4.0
|1.2
|Carbohydrate (g)
|7.5
|2
|Sugars (g)
|4.6
|1
|Protein (g)
|27
|8.1
|Salt (g)
|0.5
|0.15
