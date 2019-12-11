Ambi Pur 3Volution Spiced Apple Starter Kit 20Ml

- Ambi Pur 3Volution Air Freshener Plug-In Starter Kit with Odourclear technology continuously cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent for up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting). This blend of gourmand apple with hints of cinnamon and cloves will make your home smell like freshly baked pies hot out of the oven. Let a sense of calm envelop you as this clean & gentle scent fills the air. With normal plugs we get used to scents quickly, which means we eventually stop noticing the scent around us. Ambi Pur 3Volution air fresheners solve this problem by continuously & automatically alternating every 45 minutes between 3 complementary, high quality scents, for a continuous fresh experience. Use the Ambi Pur 3Volution device only with Ambi Pur 3Volution refills, sold separately, to fill your home with air freshness and fragrance that you will keep noticing day after day, week after week. The adjustable diffuser also lets you decide on the intensity of the scent, helping you to create the ambiance that you want for up to 90 days.
- And for instant freshness, try the full range of new Ambi Pur products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Ambi Pur Fabric Refresher, Air and Car Freshener.
- Ambi Pur 3volution plug-in starterkit with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours
- Leaves a light fresh scent for up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting)
- Air freshener 3Volution plug in starter kit (diffuser and refills)
- This blend of gourmand apple with hints of cinnamon and cloves will make your home smell like freshly baked pies hot out of the oven
- Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
- Use with Ambi Pur 3Volution refills. Each refill lasts up to 90 days (if used 12 hours a day at minimum setting)
- 3 Scents alternate every 45 minutes so you always notice them. Adjustable scent intensity
- Pack size: 20ml
Information
Ingredients
Coumarin, Cinnamal, Methylcinnamic Aldehyde, Heliotropine, 2.4-Dimethyl-3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Methyl Cinnamate, Eugenol, Delta-Damascone, Ethyl Methylphenylglycidate, Orange Oil Terpenes, 4-Tert-Butylcyclohexyl Acetate, Eugenia Caryophyllus Leaf Oil, Limonene, Citronellol, Allyl 3-Cyclohexylpropionate, Geraniol, Citral, Hexyl Cinnamal, Rose Ketone-4, Hexyl Salicylate, Dimethyltetrahydro Benzaldehyde, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Alpha-Pinene, Cyclamen Aldehyde, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Oil, Trans-Anethole, Tetramethyl Acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil, Pentamethylheptenone
Preparation and Usage
- Use only with Ambi Pur 3Volution diffuser. Always keep refill upright. To refill the diffuser, unplug before removing or inserting the refill. Remove the 3 caps from the refill. Never separate the single bottles from the coloured common holder. With diffuser removed from socket, insert refill until it clicks into place. Plug diffuser into socket with bottles at the bottom. Leave 50cm clear above to ensure good evaporation. Adjust overall strength if required.
Warnings
- Avoid hard knocks. If diffuser fails or is damaged, remove from socket. Do not open the device. Do not touch with wet hands or metal objects. Do not fill bottle with any liquids. Do not cover or paint unit. Do not place on or near polished, painted or plastic surfaces. Do not use in confined spaces. Wipe up any spills immediately. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
- KT13 0XP,
- UK
- [UK] 0800 358 0893
- [IE] 1800 409 275
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Net Contents
20 ℮
Safety information
- Environmentally damaging
- Irritant
WARNING Avoid hard knocks. If diffuser fails or is damaged, remove from socket. Do not open the device. Do not touch with wet hands or metal objects. Do not fill bottle with any liquids. Do not cover or paint unit. Do not place on or near polished, painted or plastic surfaces. Do not use in confined spaces. Wipe up any spills immediately. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019