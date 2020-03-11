By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Golden Conditioner 400Ml

5(390)Write a review
image 1 of Herbal Essences Bio. Renew Golden Conditioner 400Ml
£ 4.50
£1.13/100ml

Offer

  • Herbal Essences believes in the power of nature in beauty. Now they’ve partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals. Herbal Essences bio:renew Golden Moringa Oil is a 90% natural origin (purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing) hair conditioner, with naturally sourced ingredients and an active antioxidant that helps purify & protect your hair
  • Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals
  • This Hair Conditioner has 0% parabens, colourants, paraffin
  • 90% Natural origin ingredients* (*purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)
  • Golden Moringa Oil Conditioner helps restore hair smoothness
  • pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Histidine, Citric Acid, Hydroxycitronellal, Butylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Moringa Oleifera Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Alcohol Denatured, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply conditioner generously to wet hair from root to tip, enjoy the scent, and rinse.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

390 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

My hair is so magically soft!! This was a really good purchase and I'd recommend it. Lovely!

Excellent!

5 stars

Love the smell! Smells amazing! Would buy again for sure.

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing conditioner . My hair is always left feeling so smooth . Smells divine .

Excellent!

5 stars

Herbal essence conditioner with golden moringa oil Hair feels so soft. All dandruff disappeared thanks to the conditioner Healthier and shinier look. No more knots. Easy to comb. Love the glow in my hair that makes it look soft and sexy

Great!

4 stars

,great shampoo . made my hair feel soft and extremely clean with a lovely scent ..loved it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

delicious almost want to eat my hair...but don't fancy a hair ball

Excellent!

5 stars

I have wavy hair and always looking for something to tame my frizz .. This smells incredible.. a little bit goes a long way and leaves my hair so soft and manageable I am in love .

Excellent!

5 stars

Really good product. Definitely will buy again. Recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells amazing! My hair looked clean and well hydrated after each use. My hair felt soft and easier to manage.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love the fragrance of this conditioner! Leaves my hair clean, soft and frizz free and the fragrance lasts all day

1-10 of 390 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

