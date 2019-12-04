Gu New York Cheesecakes 2 X 78G

Not my favourate one.
I like the little glass pots i have collected quite a few, i liked this one but wouldnt buy it again as it tastes mostly of cinamon.
Full Fat Soft Cheese (32%) (Cream, Water, Milk Protein Powder, Modified Starch, Culture, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Whipping Cream, Biscuit Crumb (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Cinnamon), Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Cornflour, Bourbon Vanilla Extract with Seeds (0.4%), Water, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Keep me chilled, 0-5ºC. Don't freeze me.
Made in the UK
Box. Recyclable
2 x 78g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 78g ramekin
|Energy kJ
|1476
|1151
|kcal
|354
|276
|Fat (g)
|22.4
|17.5
|of which saturates (g)
|12.5
|9.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|33.2
|25.9
|of which sugars (g)
|21.4
|16.7
|Fibre (g)
|1.8
|1.4
|Protein (g)
|4.0
|3.2
|Salt (g)
|0.44
|0.35
Handle glass ramekins with care.
