Gu New York Cheesecakes 2 X 78G

4(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£1.29/100g

Offer

  • Vanilla Cheesecakes
  • Taxi dreamily through the heights of New York's creamy madagascan vanilla cheesecake and cinnamon spiced biscuit base boardwalk.
  • Pleasure seekers, grab your spoons...
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 156g

Full Fat Soft Cheese (32%) (Cream, Water, Milk Protein Powder, Modified Starch, Culture, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Whipping Cream, Biscuit Crumb (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Cinnamon), Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Cornflour, Bourbon Vanilla Extract with Seeds (0.4%), Water, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

  • Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts

Keep me chilled, 0-5ºC. Don't freeze me.

Made in the UK

  • Eat me cold.

  • Handle glass ramekins with care.

Box. Recyclable

  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.

  • How was it for you? Tell us on 0800 695 1660 or swing by www.gupuds.com
  • Gü,
  • Shepherds Building,
  • London,
  • W14 0DA.

2 x 78g ℮

Typical Valuesper 100gper 78g ramekin
Energy kJ14761151
kcal354276
Fat (g)22.417.5
of which saturates (g)12.59.8
Carbohydrate (g)33.225.9
of which sugars (g)21.416.7
Fibre (g)1.81.4
Protein (g)4.03.2
Salt (g)0.440.35

Handle glass ramekins with care.

Not my favourate one.

4 stars

I like the little glass pots i have collected quite a few, i liked this one but wouldnt buy it again as it tastes mostly of cinamon.

