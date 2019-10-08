Tesco Apple Crumble 540G

Spot on
Great crumble. If you know how to make a crumble you know that this has just the right amount of crumble to apple. Put on your favourite cream or custard and you’re sorted.
Very Very Very disappointed with this product. Hea
Very Very Very disappointed with this product. Heated as stated on the box for few minutes less....Good job as the plastic tray the product was in had melted and spoilt the dessert - Well done Tesco's bright idea from your Manufacturers!!! Maybe try a foil tray next time!!!
Yes vey nice real apples and a good size portion
Yes vey nice real apples and a good size portion
Very disappointed
Very disappointed in this crumble. It was all crumble and hardly any fruit and not much in the container either. Would not buy again.
Tastes Homemafe and delicious
Without a doubt this is the best traditional shop bought crumble out there! There is a lovely balance of not too sweet apple with decent sized chunks and a very tasty perfect crumble topping that isn’t too dry! Reminds me of my childhood l! Definitely worth buying.