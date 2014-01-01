By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haribo Sour Rainbow Spaghetti 162G

Haribo Sour Rainbow Spaghetti 162G
Product Description

  • Sour Fruit Flavour Gums
  • Dear HARIBO Fans,
  • We have you enjoy this fun bag of Sour Rainbow Spaghetti. Untangle the pieces and try the fruity flavours! Enjoy!
  • From HARIBO
  • Kids and grown-ups love it so... ...the happy world HARIBO!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 162g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulators: Tricalcium Citrate, Sodium Hydrogen Malate, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Blackcurrant, Elderberry, Aronia, Grape, Elderberry Extract, Colours: Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end...(see print on back of pack).

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 6 portions

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.

Return to

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • Visit our website www.haribo.com

Net Contents

162g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1 419 kJ/334 kcal4 %
Fat:<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates:<0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate:79 g8 %
of which sugars:50 g14 %
Protein:0.7 g<1 %
Salt:0.20 g<1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

