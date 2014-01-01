Haribo Sour Rainbow Spaghetti 162G

Product Description
- Sour Fruit Flavour Gums
- Dear HARIBO Fans,
- We have you enjoy this fun bag of Sour Rainbow Spaghetti. Untangle the pieces and try the fruity flavours! Enjoy!
- From HARIBO
- Kids and grown-ups love it so... ...the happy world HARIBO!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 162g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Acids: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Acidity Regulators: Tricalcium Citrate, Sodium Hydrogen Malate, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Blackcurrant, Elderberry, Aronia, Grape, Elderberry Extract, Colours: Curcumin, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end...(see print on back of pack).
Number of uses
Package contains approx. 6 portions
Name and address
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
- Visit our website www.haribo.com
Net Contents
162g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per portion (25 g)
|Energy:
|1 419 kJ/334 kcal
|4 %
|Fat:
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates:
|<0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate:
|79 g
|8 %
|of which sugars:
|50 g
|14 %
|Protein:
|0.7 g
|<1 %
|Salt:
|0.20 g
|<1 %
|RI* = Reference intake per day
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
