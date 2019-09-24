By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 10 Chicken Satay Skewers 180G

2(5)Write a review
Tesco 10 Chicken Satay Skewers 180G
£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

One skewer
  • Energy111kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741kJ / 177kcal

Product Description

  • Coconut curry marinated cooked chicken thigh pieces on skewers
  • FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING Hand skewered chicken thigh coated in a mild coconut curry glaze
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (83%), Coconut Milk, Rice Bran Oil, Fructose Syrup, Cornflour, Sugar, Garlic, Lemongrass, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Coriander Seed Powder, Ginger, Turmeric Powder, Chilli, Shallot, Galangal, Mung Beans, Kaffir Lime Leaf, White Pepper, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin, Mace, Cinnamon Powder, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Clove.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 14-16 mins
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins For best results heat from frozen. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14-16 minutes. Turn halfway through heating.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne skewer (15g**)
Energy741kJ / 177kcal111kJ / 27kcal
Fat8.6g1.3g
Saturates3.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate5.0g0.8g
Sugars4.1g0.6g
Fibre0.8g0.1g
Protein19.5g2.9g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 180g typically weighs 150g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice enough

3 stars

Tastes OK, some of the meat wasn't good quality. Needs to be cooked for longer and at a higher temperature than Tesco cooking instructions.

Horrible marinade with unpleasant after taste.

1 stars

I have to admit the chicken was soft and tender but the marinade/sauce had an awful after taste. I certainly would not buy again or recommend. A general comment to Tesco is why oh why does everything have to have garlic (or an ) flavour added! I think it's also a good idea, if customers agree, to add their names or nicknames to a review. If you find you have similar taste to another customer it would encourage further purchases.

Gross!

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting! 👎 So bad I almost asked for my money back!

Delicious! My son loves these. They are tasty!

5 stars

Yes, it was good quality. Why is it never available now?

Don't Buy!

1 stars

Taste absolutely awful, don't buy! Had once and threw away the whole packet. Much better alternatives on the deli or in other supermarkets

Usually bought next

Tesco 50 Sausage Rolls 800G

£ 1.25
£0.16/100g

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Tesco 18 Southern Fried Chicken Bites 220G

£ 1.00
£0.46/100g

Tesco Frozen 40 Cumberland Sausage Rolls 800G

£ 2.00
£2.50/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here