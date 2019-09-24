Tesco 10 Chicken Satay Skewers 180G

Nice enough
Tastes OK, some of the meat wasn't good quality. Needs to be cooked for longer and at a higher temperature than Tesco cooking instructions.
Horrible marinade with unpleasant after taste.
I have to admit the chicken was soft and tender but the marinade/sauce had an awful after taste. I certainly would not buy again or recommend. A general comment to Tesco is why oh why does everything have to have garlic (or an ) flavour added! I think it's also a good idea, if customers agree, to add their names or nicknames to a review. If you find you have similar taste to another customer it would encourage further purchases.
Gross!
Absolutely disgusting! 👎 So bad I almost asked for my money back!
Delicious! My son loves these. They are tasty!
Yes, it was good quality. Why is it never available now?
Don't Buy!
Taste absolutely awful, don't buy! Had once and threw away the whole packet. Much better alternatives on the deli or in other supermarkets