Varo Jollof Rice With Coconut 250G

Product Description
- Rice cooked with vegetables, coconut milk, herbs and spices
- Varo proudly celebrates all that is great about Nigeria's people, places, culture and food. We love our national dishes, party foods and snacks. We're bringing you a true taste of home, but without you having to spend hours in the kitchen.
- 2 minutes in the microwave
- A Nigerian style spicy dish
- No preservatives, artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Rice (78%), Tomato Paste, Coconut Milk Powder (5%) [Coconut Kernel Extract 82%, Maltodextrin, Milk Protein (Sodium Caseinate)], Refined Sunflower Oil, Onion, Salt, Green Pepper (1.2%), Red Pepper (1.2%), Garlic, Ginger, Curry Powder (Coriander, Cumin, Red Chilli, Turmeric, Salt, Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Ginger, Black Cardamom, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Clove, Mace, Asafoetida), Bay Leaf, Oregano, Chilli Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.One opened, refrigerate and consume within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2 tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.
Produce of
Produced in India
Preparation and Usage
- Easy recipe idea
- Season some boneless chicken with a pinch of salt, chilli and curry powder. Grill until cooked. Serve with our Jollof Rice and Peppery Rocket Leaves.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Varo Limited,
- CEME Innovation Centre,
- Rainham,
- UK,
- RM13 8EU.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kj
|1105
|Energy kcal
|264
|Fat
|8.4g
|of which saturates
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|43.2g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|Protein
|4.0g
|Salt
|1.35g
