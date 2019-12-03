Lamaze Exclusive Wrist Rattle And Foot Finder

Great product
Exactly what we wanted & at a great price - will keep the little one busy for hours!
Great colours
My 3 month old baby loves these and small size means they can come anywhere with us for his entertainment when we’re out and about
Great toy
I brought this for my 7 week old and he loves the wrist toys. Bright colours and kept him amused for quite a while.
Enjoyable little distractions
Bought this for my friend and her baby loves them, and works for her as they can easily fit in the nappy bag!
Nice product
I bought this 5 days back but chiosed wrong size... so it was not useful for my baby boy... I returned it, but it was good to play for kids and nice product.
Cute!
Not tried out yet, but they look great & I bought them at a really good price.
Excellent
I bought this for my 3 1/2 month old and he absolutely loves them. So worth the money and such great quality. You get what you pay for and have hours of fun.
My baby loves this!
I bought this product a month ago and my baby happily uses the rattles every day! She loves the bright colours which keep her engaged and the sound keeps her excited as she starts to move around. The are light and soft for her to comfortable wear. Would definitely recommend!
Amazing stimulation
My daughter starting cooing for the first time when using this product! She absolutely adores it!
Great product
Great product, for babies with slim wrists and legs, depends on wrist and legs diameter, won't fit bigger toddlers