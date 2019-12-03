By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lamaze Exclusive Wrist Rattle And Foot Finder

4.5(213)Write a review
Lamaze Exclusive Wrist Rattle And Foot Finder
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Bright colours, cute faces and fun noises
  • Rewards baby as they discover their hands and feet
  • Machine washable
  • Lamaze Gardenbug Wrist Rattle and Footfinder puts all the fun within your baby's reach. Baby-soft materials, bug wings and antennae are all safe to chew. Machine washable.
  • Cute colourful bugs wrap and rattle gently around the wrists, fastening easily and safely with Velcro tabs
  • Brightly coloured ankle socks slip on so baby and bugs can wave and stare for hours into each other's eyes
  • Noisy rattles, contrasting patterns and bright colours stimulate vision, interaction and discovery

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

213 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

Exactly what we wanted & at a great price - will keep the little one busy for hours!

Great colours

5 stars

My 3 month old baby loves these and small size means they can come anywhere with us for his entertainment when we’re out and about

Great toy

5 stars

I brought this for my 7 week old and he loves the wrist toys. Bright colours and kept him amused for quite a while.

Enjoyable little distractions

5 stars

Bought this for my friend and her baby loves them, and works for her as they can easily fit in the nappy bag!

Nice product

5 stars

I bought this 5 days back but chiosed wrong size... so it was not useful for my baby boy... I returned it, but it was good to play for kids and nice product.

Cute!

5 stars

Not tried out yet, but they look great & I bought them at a really good price.

Excellent

5 stars

I bought this for my 3 1/2 month old and he absolutely loves them. So worth the money and such great quality. You get what you pay for and have hours of fun.

My baby loves this!

5 stars

I bought this product a month ago and my baby happily uses the rattles every day! She loves the bright colours which keep her engaged and the sound keeps her excited as she starts to move around. The are light and soft for her to comfortable wear. Would definitely recommend!

Amazing stimulation

5 stars

My daughter starting cooing for the first time when using this product! She absolutely adores it!

Great product

5 stars

Great product, for babies with slim wrists and legs, depends on wrist and legs diameter, won't fit bigger toddlers

1-10 of 213 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Carousel Activity Zebra

£ 2.40
£2.40/each

Offer

Carousel Animal Rattle Set

£ 7.25
£7.25/each

Offer

Disney Princess 3 Inch Mini Doll 6 Pack

£ 12.50
£2.09/each

Offer

Lamaze Fiona The Flamingo

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here