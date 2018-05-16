Croydex Stick & Lock Two Tier Rust Free Basket

- - Five-year rust-free guarantee
- - Measures 267 x 203 x 132 mm (H x W x D)
- - No Drill required
- Maintaining an organised bathroom is easy with the Stick ‘n' Lock™ chrome plated two-tier basket. Simple to install using the self-adhesive pads provided, this compact accessory is ideal whether you rent or own your property. To keep the rust-resistant basket looking as good as new, simply remove from the wall brackets and wipe clean. Co-ordinating items available in the Stick n' Lock Range.
- Wipe clean with soft cloth. The adhesive is suitable for use on most flat finished surfaces, such as gloss paint, tiles, polished stone, laminates and textured surfaces. Do Not Use On Decorative Wall Paper Finishes. The adhesive is Not suitable for unfinished materials such as brick, block-work, wood, emulsion paint, loose, flaky surfaces or surfaces contaminated with grease, wax or dust.
- 1. Always take care when using power tools, especially if there is any water in the working area.
- 2. When drilling into a tiled surface do not use a hammer drill.
- 3. Always use a drill bit that is suitable for the surface that is being drilled.
- 4. The wall plugs supplied are for use on solid walls only. For cavity walls or plasterboard use specialist fixings that are suitable for the type of wall construction.
- 5. To retain the best quality finish, clean product regularly with a soft damp cloth.
- 6. Do not use abrasive or chemical cleaners, as these may damage the product.
- 7. Redecoration may be required on some painted surfaces after removal.
- 8. The maximum safe working load is 2.5kg distributed evenly. Do Not Overload.
- 9. Do not use tile cleaning chemicals on or around this product as they may affect adhesion.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020