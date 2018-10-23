Dolmio Chicken Tray Bake Italian Garlic & Herb 150G

amazing taste
amazing cooking sauce, makes a really tasty family meal
Typical values per 100g: Energy 857kJ 207kcal
Tomatoes (40%), Tomato Paste (18%), Sunflower Oil, Onions, Basil (2.0%), Onion Powder, Sugar, Dried Garlic (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Herbs (1.1%) (Rosemary, Thyme, Oregano), Parsley, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder
Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see back of pouch.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180C / 350F.
2. In an ovenproof tray, add 1 chopped red onion (100g), 1 chopped red pepper (100g) and a handful of cherry tomatoes (100g). Place 4 whole chicken breasts (600g) on top.
3. Spread the sauce over the chicken, place in the middle of the oven and cook for 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.
Made in EU
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per portion (262.5g) (1/4 of the meal as per cooking instructions) (%*)
|Energy
|857kJ 207kcal
|1047kJ (13%) 252kcal (13%)
|Fat
|17g
|8.8g (13%)
|of which saturates
|2.1g
|1.5g (8%)
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|6.2g (2%)
|of which sugars
|6.3g
|5.0g (6%)
|Fibre
|2.4g
|2.3g
|Protein
|3.1g
|36g (72%)
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.68g (11%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
