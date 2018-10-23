By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dolmio Chicken Tray Bake Italian Garlic & Herb 150G

5(1)Write a review
Dolmio Chicken Tray Bake Italian Garlic & Herb 150G
£ 1.80
£1.20/100g
Per portion (262.5g) (1/4 of the meal as per cooking instructions)
  • Energy1047kJ 252kcal
    13%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt0.68g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 857kJ 207kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken Tray Bake Italian Herbs & Garlic
  • For healthy recipe inspiration visit dolmio.com
  • Thick sauce to spoon over chicken and cook in the oven.
  • Dolmio believes in the value of sharing a meal together. This sauce helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Serves 4
  • Simply add to chicken and vegetables
  • Pop into the oven for 30 minutes
  • Bring delicious Italian flavours to your chicken dish
  • Perfect for the entire family!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (40%), Tomato Paste (18%), Sunflower Oil, Onions, Basil (2.0%), Onion Powder, Sugar, Dried Garlic (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Herbs (1.1%) (Rosemary, Thyme, Oregano), Parsley, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see back of pouch.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180C / 350F.
2. In an ovenproof tray, add 1 chopped red onion (100g), 1 chopped red pepper (100g) and a handful of cherry tomatoes (100g). Place 4 whole chicken breasts (600g) on top.
3. Spread the sauce over the chicken, place in the middle of the oven and cook for 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try adding your family's favourite veg or some chilli to spice things up?

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Food UK Ltd.
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Food UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.dolmio.com
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.dolmio.ie

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer portion (262.5g) (1/4 of the meal as per cooking instructions) (%*)
Energy 857kJ 207kcal1047kJ (13%) 252kcal (13%)
Fat 17g8.8g (13%)
of which saturates 2.1g1.5g (8%)
Carbohydrate 9.5g6.2g (2%)
of which sugars 6.3g5.0g (6%)
Fibre 2.4g2.3g
Protein 3.1g36g (72%)
Salt 1.4g0.68g (11%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

amazing taste

5 stars

amazing cooking sauce, makes a really tasty family meal

Usually bought next

Tesco Red Onions Loose

£ 0.21
£1.00/kg

Tesco Sweet Peppers 500G

£ 1.35
£2.70/kg

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Tesco Red Onions 3 Pack Minimum

£ 0.85
£0.28/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here