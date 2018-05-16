By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Paw Patrol Pasta Shapes 360G

Heinz Paw Patrol Pasta Shapes 360G
£ 1.20
£3.34/kg
Per 45g (as sold)
  • Energy655kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt<0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1455kJ

Product Description

  • Paw Patrol Pasta Shapes
  • Perfect with Heinz smooth tomato pasta sauce.
  • Heinz has taken onion and garlic and gently cooked it in oil to release the rich aromas. A little of this infused oil is then blended with tomatoes and cooked to perfection, resulting in a smooth and flavoursome sauce, with no added sugar & salt*, perfect for all the family.
  • *Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt.
  • Join in everyday on Nick Jr.
  • nickjr.co.uk
  • www.pawpatrol.com
  • 50% Whole wheat & 50% Durum wheat.
  • 8-10 mins.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Whole Wheat Semolina, Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 45g of dried pasta per person. Add pasta to a pan of boiling water, stir and return to boil.
Cook for 8 - 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Once cooked drain and serve immediately.

Produce of

Made in Belgium

Number of uses

Servings per pack - 8

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Return to

  • Contact us.
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit: heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the pack.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Hayes,
  • Middx.,
  • UB4 8AL.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g%RI
Energy 1455kJ655kJ
-343kcal154kcal8%
Fat 1.8g0.8g1%
- of which saturates 0.1g0.1g<1%
Carbohydrate 67.0g30.2g12%
- of which sugars 3.5g1.6g2%
Fibre 4.6g2.1g
Protein 12.6g5.7g11%
Salt <0.1g<0.1g<1%

