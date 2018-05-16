Heinz Paw Patrol Pasta Shapes 360G

- Energy655kJ 154kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1455kJ
Product Description
- Paw Patrol Pasta Shapes
- Perfect with Heinz smooth tomato pasta sauce.
- Heinz has taken onion and garlic and gently cooked it in oil to release the rich aromas. A little of this infused oil is then blended with tomatoes and cooked to perfection, resulting in a smooth and flavoursome sauce, with no added sugar & salt*, perfect for all the family.
- *Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt.
- Join in everyday on Nick Jr.
- nickjr.co.uk
- www.pawpatrol.com
- 50% Whole wheat & 50% Durum wheat.
- 8-10 mins.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
Durum Whole Wheat Semolina, Durum Wheat Semolina
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 45g of dried pasta per person. Add pasta to a pan of boiling water, stir and return to boil.
Cook for 8 - 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Once cooked drain and serve immediately.
Produce of
Made in Belgium
Number of uses
Servings per pack - 8
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- Contact us.
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit: heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the pack.
Net Contents
360g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g
|%RI
|Energy
|1455kJ
|655kJ
|-
|343kcal
|154kcal
|8%
|Fat
|1.8g
|0.8g
|1%
|- of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|67.0g
|30.2g
|12%
|- of which sugars
|3.5g
|1.6g
|2%
|Fibre
|4.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|12.6g
|5.7g
|11%
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
