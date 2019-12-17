By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Maple & Pecan Plaits 355G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco 4 Maple & Pecan Plaits 355G
£ 2.00
£0.56/100g

Offer

One maple and pecan plait
  • Energy1453kJ 349kcal
    17%
  • Fat22.9g
    33%
  • Saturates8.9g
    45%
  • Sugars12.8g
    14%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1863kJ / 447kcal

Product Description

  • Frozen 4 Danish pastries with maple syrup filling and pecan nuts ready to bake.
  • Our maple and pecan plaits have been frozen so you can enjoy them warm from the oven with that freshly baked aroma in your home.
  • Light, flaky pastry with sweet maple syrup filling, topped with pecans
  • Ready to bake
  • Cook from frozen 22 mins
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 355g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Vitamin A), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Pecan Nuts (4%), Yeast, Egg, Maple Syrup (1%), Wheat Flour, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Cane Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Modified Potato Starch, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Triphosphate), Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin, Agar), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes), Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Milk Proteins, Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and other nuts.. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18 °C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Remove all packaging. Allow to cool slightly before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

355g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1863kJ / 447kcal1453kJ / 349kcal
Fat29.3g22.9g
Saturates11.4g8.9g
Carbohydrate39.0g30.4g
Sugars16.4g12.8g
Fibre2.7g2.1g
Protein5.6g4.3g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good

5 stars

Very good shame tesco have taken them of there range

