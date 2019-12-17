Tesco 4 Maple & Pecan Plaits 355G

Good
Very good shame tesco have taken them of there range
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1863kJ / 447kcal
INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Vitamin A), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Pecan Nuts (4%), Yeast, Egg, Maple Syrup (1%), Wheat Flour, Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Cane Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin, Calcium Alginate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Phosphate), Modified Potato Starch, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Triphosphate), Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin, Agar), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes), Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Milk Proteins, Colour (Carotenes).
Keep Frozen at -18 °C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Remove all packaging. Allow to cool slightly before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
This pack contains 4 servings
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
355g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1863kJ / 447kcal
|1453kJ / 349kcal
|Fat
|29.3g
|22.9g
|Saturates
|11.4g
|8.9g
|Carbohydrate
|39.0g
|30.4g
|Sugars
|16.4g
|12.8g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|2.1g
|Protein
|5.6g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
