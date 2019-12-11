Franklin & Sons Apple & Rhubarb 750Ml
- A sparkling cloudy apple & rhubarb flavoured juice drink with a hint of cinnamon.
- Franklin & Sons soft drinks were first established in 1886 when the three Franklin brothers started selling their range of drinks from 171 High Street, Rickmansworth. Over 100 years later, Franklin & Sons continues to combine only the finest ingredients to create quality British refreshments.
- This product may naturally form some fruit sediment
- Gluten free
- Contains no sweeteners or preservatives and no artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 750ml
Apple Juice (40%), Sparkling Water, Rhubarb Juice (2%), Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Cinnamon Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Colouring Concentrate from Carrot, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
- Free From: Gluten
Best Before End: See bottle shoulder
Produced in England
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Sweeteners
- Franklin & Sons Ltd,
- 33-35 Daws Lane,
- London,
- NW7 4SD.
- www.franklinandsons.co.uk
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy kJ/kcal
|96/22
|Carbohydrates
|5.1g
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein, salt
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
