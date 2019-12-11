By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Franklin & Sons Apple & Rhubarb 750Ml

Franklin & Sons Apple & Rhubarb 750Ml
£ 1.75
£0.23/100ml

Product Description

  • A sparkling cloudy apple & rhubarb flavoured juice drink with a hint of cinnamon.
  • Franklin & Sons soft drinks were first established in 1886 when the three Franklin brothers started selling their range of drinks from 171 High Street, Rickmansworth. Over 100 years later, Franklin & Sons continues to combine only the finest ingredients to create quality British refreshments.
  • This product may naturally form some fruit sediment
  • Gluten free
  • Contains no sweeteners or preservatives and no artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (40%), Sparkling Water, Rhubarb Juice (2%), Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Cinnamon Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Colouring Concentrate from Carrot, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Best Before End: See bottle shoulder

Produce of

Produced in England

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Franklin & Sons Ltd,
  • 33-35 Daws Lane,
  • London,
  • NW7 4SD.

Return to

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy kJ/kcal96/22
Carbohydrates5.1g
of which sugars 4.9g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein, salt-

