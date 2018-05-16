We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Picnic Bites 110G

Cadbury Picnic Bites 110G
£ 1.00
£0.91/100g

New

Be Treatwise. Each 27.5 g contains
  • Energy588 kJ 141 kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.9 g
    11%
  • Saturates3.2 g
    16%
  • Sugars10 g
    12%
  • Salt0.12 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2140 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with caramel (31 %), peanut (21 %), crispy cereal (6.5 %) & dried grapes (8 %) centre.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Peanuts, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Dried Grapes, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476, E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavourings (contain Peanut), Rapeseed Oil, Anticaking Agent (E170), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E503), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Egg

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

5 pieces (27.5 g) - approx. 4 portions per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 5 pieces (27.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2140 kJ588 kJ8400 kJ /
-512 kcal141 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 29 g7.9 g70 g
of which Saturates 12 g3.2 g20 g
Carbohydrate 52 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars 38 g10 g90 g
Fibre 3.2 g0.9 g-
Protein 9.7 g2.7 g50 g
Salt 0.45 g0.12 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

