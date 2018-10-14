By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Top Down Tomato Ketchup 550G

£ 0.65
£0.12/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy67kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 445kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato ketchup.
  • Rich & Sweet. Made with sun ripened tomatoes for a vibrant flavour
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Clove Extract, Garlic Powder.

Prepared from 148g of Tomatoes per 100g of Tomato Ketchup. 

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Number of uses

66 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

990g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy445kJ / 105kcal67kJ / 16kcal
Fat0.4g0.1g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate23.6g3.5g
Sugars18.1g2.7g
Fibre0.9g0.1g
Protein1.3g0.2g
Salt1.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Tasty alternative to big brands

4 stars

We buy this ketchup all of the time. We find it the best tasting own brand ketchup compared to competitors.... it goes very well with Tesco own brand mayonnaise and when spices added can make a killer patatas bravas

Great value

5 stars

Good as any leading brands

Very tasty

5 stars

I buy this regularly and the kids love it. Easy to squeeze the sauce out and it tastes yummy

Best quality and taste

5 stars

Perfect taste

good flavour and texture

5 stars

So much cheaper than leading brands and every bit as good

Better than the leader brand

5 stars

Being a mum of 4 shopping on a budget is a must, I decided to change from usual brands and go for the cheaper option, and I was not disappointed... the kids even said this ketchup is the best ketchup ever! And at under half the price of the leading brand ..... it was a no brainer

Great value for price and taste

5 stars

Tastes as good as leading more expensive brands

Kids love it

5 stars

My kids prefer this to the more we’ll onown branded ketchup and it’s a lot less expensive

as good as any top price ketchup

5 stars

i have used this in cooking as well as on the table with great success

Taste great!

5 stars

Can’t tell the difference between famous brand - good stuff.

