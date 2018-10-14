Tesco Top Down Tomato Ketchup 550G

Tasty alternative to big brands
We buy this ketchup all of the time. We find it the best tasting own brand ketchup compared to competitors.... it goes very well with Tesco own brand mayonnaise and when spices added can make a killer patatas bravas
Great value
Good as any leading brands
Very tasty
I buy this regularly and the kids love it. Easy to squeeze the sauce out and it tastes yummy
Best quality and taste
Perfect taste
good flavour and texture
So much cheaper than leading brands and every bit as good
Better than the leader brand
Being a mum of 4 shopping on a budget is a must, I decided to change from usual brands and go for the cheaper option, and I was not disappointed... the kids even said this ketchup is the best ketchup ever! And at under half the price of the leading brand ..... it was a no brainer
Great value for price and taste
Tastes as good as leading more expensive brands
Kids love it
My kids prefer this to the more we’ll onown branded ketchup and it’s a lot less expensive
as good as any top price ketchup
i have used this in cooking as well as on the table with great success
Taste great!
Can’t tell the difference between famous brand - good stuff.