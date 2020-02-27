Kitsound Hive 2 Bluetooth Speaker Black

Poorly Made and Quiet
One of the speakers broke after 1 weeks use. I opened the unit to attempt to fix the problem speaker, connections were dangling off and poorly made. This is also when I noticed what looked like another speaker on the bottom of the unit has no connection and is therefore only show. Weights have been added behind the batteries to make the speaker feel heavier and of higher quality. Sound quality was average when working but the volume was low compared to other speakers, this was also half the volume again if using the AUX input rather than bluetooth. I would avoid this brand and go for competitors offering much better speakers for the same or cheaper.
Nooooo
It's about as loud as your headphones when they're off your head.
good product
good product but a little disappointed it wouldn't pick up the signal clearly when it was in a different room than the sending device although in real terms it was only a few feet away. My blue tooth head phones do not suffer the same problem.These are also kit sound hence why I purchased this product.
Compact and stylish
I bought this for my partner's birthday and he was delighted. We had recently come back from Australia where we had listened to Smooth FM Melbourne. I was able to find the show online and listen through the speaker which transported us back to our holiday. Highly recommend as has a great sound.