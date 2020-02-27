By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kitsound Hive 2 Bluetooth Speaker Black

2.5(4)Write a review
Kitsound Hive 2 Bluetooth Speaker Black
£ 40.00
£40.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Siri and Google Now enabled technology
  • Enhanced sound quality with 12 W of power
  • Warm, full bass thanks to the passive bass radiato
  • - Google and Siri Integration
  • - Massive Sound (12 Watts)
  • - Solid Design
  • - Multiple Connectivity
  • - Up to 12 hours play time
  • KitSound Hive 2+ Portable Wireless Speaker
  • You want a pure sounding, rugged, wireless speaker with character, and we gave you the KitSound Hive. Now we've increased the power, increased the clarity of sound, and released the KitSound Hive 2+ into the world.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Poorly Made and Quiet

1 stars

One of the speakers broke after 1 weeks use. I opened the unit to attempt to fix the problem speaker, connections were dangling off and poorly made. This is also when I noticed what looked like another speaker on the bottom of the unit has no connection and is therefore only show. Weights have been added behind the batteries to make the speaker feel heavier and of higher quality. Sound quality was average when working but the volume was low compared to other speakers, this was also half the volume again if using the AUX input rather than bluetooth. I would avoid this brand and go for competitors offering much better speakers for the same or cheaper.

Nooooo

1 stars

It's about as loud as your headphones when they're off your head.

good product

3 stars

good product but a little disappointed it wouldn't pick up the signal clearly when it was in a different room than the sending device although in real terms it was only a few feet away. My blue tooth head phones do not suffer the same problem.These are also kit sound hence why I purchased this product.

Compact and stylish

5 stars

I bought this for my partner's birthday and he was delighted. We had recently come back from Australia where we had listened to Smooth FM Melbourne. I was able to find the show online and listen through the speaker which transported us back to our holiday. Highly recommend as has a great sound.

