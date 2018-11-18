Groov-E 8Gb Mp3 Player

When I bought the MP3 Player, my initial thoughts
When I bought the MP3 Player, my initial thoughts were "cheap but shouldn't be that bad", but I was wrong. The MP3 player itself takes an age to transfer any MP3/WMA files to it (around an hour with about 300 files if the MP3 files are 5 minutes in length), If you're transferring them to your PC, it'll take the same amount of time. The headphones sounded like the ones you got with cheapo portable Tape Players. So overall I would recommend that you don't buy it and avoid it like the plague.
expectations
The earphones broke with first use. The earphones broke with first use.
Can't add more songs
Decent little player for the price. But after adding a few songs once, try as I might I cannot add any more - turning on and connecting via USB cable to PC simply won't open it up as a drive, been trying for 2 days.
Good basic little player
This is a good little player, very basic and you can’t choose a song or see what song is playing but large storage with good sound
Diabolical
Stores up to 2000 songs, and starts at the beginning EVERY TIME ITS TURNED ON! so to find the one track you are looking for, 'might' require you to skip 1,998 tracks. By which time your journey is over or your battery has died. Why can't it play from where it left off. This is possibly the most pathetic player I've seen.
Good otem
Bought for use in a day nursery. Good item that the children are enjoying using