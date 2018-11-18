By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Groov-E 8Gb Mp3 Player

2.5(6)Write a review
Groov-E 8Gb Mp3 Player
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • 8GB storage capacity for up to 2,000 songs
  • Rechargeable battery for up to 6 hours’ playback
  • Earphones included
  • - 8GB Memory
  • - 6 hours Audio playback
  • - 2000 songs
  • - Rechargeable Battery
  • - Lightweight
  • - Earphones Included
  • Stay entertained with 6 hours music playback and store up to 2000 of your favourite songs. Listen as you work out at the gym or on your commute to work. Includes headphones and Micro-USB cable for easy charging.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

When I bought the MP3 Player, my initial thoughts

1 stars

When I bought the MP3 Player, my initial thoughts were "cheap but shouldn't be that bad", but I was wrong. The MP3 player itself takes an age to transfer any MP3/WMA files to it (around an hour with about 300 files if the MP3 files are 5 minutes in length), If you're transferring them to your PC, it'll take the same amount of time. The headphones sounded like the ones you got with cheapo portable Tape Players. So overall I would recommend that you don't buy it and avoid it like the plague.

expectations

3 stars

The earphones broke with first use. The earphones broke with first use.

Can't add more songs

3 stars

Decent little player for the price. But after adding a few songs once, try as I might I cannot add any more - turning on and connecting via USB cable to PC simply won't open it up as a drive, been trying for 2 days.

Good basic little player

4 stars

This is a good little player, very basic and you can’t choose a song or see what song is playing but large storage with good sound

Diabolical

1 stars

Stores up to 2000 songs, and starts at the beginning EVERY TIME ITS TURNED ON! so to find the one track you are looking for, 'might' require you to skip 1,998 tracks. By which time your journey is over or your battery has died. Why can't it play from where it left off. This is possibly the most pathetic player I've seen.

Good otem

4 stars

Bought for use in a day nursery. Good item that the children are enjoying using

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here