Pizza Express Gluten Free Margherita Pizza 275G

- Energy1516kJ 362kcal18%
- Fat14.2g20%
- Saturates4.6g23%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt1.95g32%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1133kJ
Product Description
- A gluten-free pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese finished with black pepper and oregano
- Creamy mozzarella & passata on our gluten-free Classic base
- Pizza Makers Since 1965
- Since PizzaExpress began, our pizzaiolos have been pioneers in crafting your favourite pizza with passion and pride. Our quality ingredients are what inspire our recipes everyday. Best served and shared with friends.
- Great pizza - good times
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 275g
Information
Ingredients
Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (24%), Water, Tomato (19%), Rice Flour, Tapioca Flour, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Psyllium Husk, Yeast, Salt, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Sugar, Oregano, Black Pepper, Basil, White Pepper, Onion Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Once thawed do not re-freeze.For Use By date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: P.S. If there's any leftover, please don't reheat it, it's nicer cold.
For best results cook from chilled
Ensure pizza is piping hot before serving and serve immediately. These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. The first step to pizza heaven is a piping hot oven.
2. Get rid of all the packaging and even out the toppings. If you're feeling creative, add some of your own.
3. Drizzle a little olive oil over your pizza to give it a crispier finish.
4. Place your pizza directly onto the top shelf of your pre-heated oven.
5. Cook in line with the timings below. You'll know it's done when the cheese is golden brown and the base is crispy.
6. Remove carefully and serve it fresh out of the oven (just like we do). Enjoy!
Fan 200°C 13-15 mins, 220°C 13-15 mins, Gas 7 15-17 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. The first step to pizza heaven is a piping hot oven.
2. Get rid of all the packaging and even out the toppings. If you're feeling creative, add some of your own.
3. Drizzle a little olive oil over your pizza to give it a crispier finish.
4. Place your pizza directly onto the top shelf of your pre-heated oven.
5. Cook in line with the timings below. You'll know it's done when the cheese is golden brown and the base is crispy.
6. Remove carefully and serve it fresh out of the oven (just like we do). Enjoy!
Fan 200°C 7-9 mins, 220°C 7-9 mins, Gas 7 7-9 mins
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Industrial Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
Return to
- Get in Touch
- We'd love to hear your feedback on this pizza so we can make it the best it can be. You can contact us through our website at
- www.pizzaexpress.com or by writing to
- PizzaExpress,
- Hunton House,
- Highbridge Industrial Estate,
- Oxford Road,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1LX.
- If your feedback is about a particular product, please let us know the Use By date and code from the front of the pack and where you bought it.
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as cooked
|Per 1/2 pizza as cooked
|Energy
|1133kJ
|1516kJ
|-
|270kcal
|362kcal
|Fat
|10.6g
|14.2g
|of which Saturates
|3.4g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrates
|34g
|45.5g
|of which Sugars
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|3.9g
|Protein
|8.2g
|10.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
|1.95g
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019