Pizza Express Gluten Free Margherita Pizza 275G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: P.S. If there's any leftover, please don't reheat it, it's nicer cold.

For best results cook from chilled

Ensure pizza is piping hot before serving and serve immediately. These are guidelines only as all cooking appliances vary in performance.



Oven cook

Instructions: 1. The first step to pizza heaven is a piping hot oven.

2. Get rid of all the packaging and even out the toppings. If you're feeling creative, add some of your own.

3. Drizzle a little olive oil over your pizza to give it a crispier finish.

4. Place your pizza directly onto the top shelf of your pre-heated oven.

5. Cook in line with the timings below. You'll know it's done when the cheese is golden brown and the base is crispy.

6. Remove carefully and serve it fresh out of the oven (just like we do). Enjoy!

Fan 200°C 13-15 mins, 220°C 13-15 mins, Gas 7 15-17 mins



Fan 200°C 7-9 mins, 220°C 7-9 mins, Gas 7 7-9 mins

