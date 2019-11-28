By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Monopoly Classic

5(14)Write a review
Monopoly Classic
£ 17.00
£17.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • All new token line-up
  • Fast-dealing property trading game
  • For 2-6 players
  • - Fast-dealing property trading game
  • - Players buy, sell and trade to win
  • - Houses and Hotels
  • The thrill of bankrupting an opponent, but it pays to play nice, because fortunes could change with the roll of the dice. Experience the ups and downs by collecting property colours sets to build houses, and maybe even upgrading to a hotel! The more properties each player owns, the more rent can be charged. Chance cards could be worth money, or one might just say Go To Jail!
  • The Hasbro Gaming and Monopoly names and logos, the distinctive design of the gameboard, the four corner squares, the Mr. Monopoly name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board and playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great game

5 stars

Bought this for Christmas to replace an old tatty version, much the same with the exception of a new piece. Grown up kids really enjoyed playing this game again although there were some disagreements about the rules!

Good to have a standard Monopoly, old school style

5 stars

It is Monopoly we all know it. Nothing really new about it, just back to basics.

Gift for my nephew

5 stars

I purchased this for my nephews Birthday, at his request and we are thrilled with it.

Great game excellent quality

5 stars

So happy I bought this for a Xmas present. Great fun for the family

Quick, efficient service

5 stars

I bought this 3 weeks ago, and it came earlier then the expected delivery tone and was cheaper than all other sources including amazon. I am extremely happy with this product.

Great classic game

5 stars

Bought for 8 and 10 year old grandchildren as they enjoyed playing the game I've had for years. They can play at home with their friends now. Brilliant price too.

The classic Monopoly

5 stars

The classic monopoly that brings back so many childhood memories. What more can I say

Ideal for 8year old daughter

4 stars

A great family game and a classic! We liked the new tokens too.

Can't beat the classics

5 stars

Brought as a Christmas present for an 8 year old and am reliably informed it has gone down a treat. Great family game and suitable for kids to play with their friends.

Great classic game

5 stars

Great classic game with updated pieces hours of fun for the whole family.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Kerplunk

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Offer

5 Second Rule Travel Game

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Uno Cards Game

£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

Monopoly Deal Card Game

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here