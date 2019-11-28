Monopoly Classic

Great game
Bought this for Christmas to replace an old tatty version, much the same with the exception of a new piece. Grown up kids really enjoyed playing this game again although there were some disagreements about the rules!
Good to have a standard Monopoly, old school style
It is Monopoly we all know it. Nothing really new about it, just back to basics.
Gift for my nephew
I purchased this for my nephews Birthday, at his request and we are thrilled with it.
Great game excellent quality
So happy I bought this for a Xmas present. Great fun for the family
Quick, efficient service
I bought this 3 weeks ago, and it came earlier then the expected delivery tone and was cheaper than all other sources including amazon. I am extremely happy with this product.
Great classic game
Bought for 8 and 10 year old grandchildren as they enjoyed playing the game I've had for years. They can play at home with their friends now. Brilliant price too.
The classic Monopoly
The classic monopoly that brings back so many childhood memories. What more can I say
Ideal for 8year old daughter
A great family game and a classic! We liked the new tokens too.
Can't beat the classics
Brought as a Christmas present for an 8 year old and am reliably informed it has gone down a treat. Great family game and suitable for kids to play with their friends.
Great classic game
Great classic game with updated pieces hours of fun for the whole family.