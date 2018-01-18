By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 50Pc Combination Tool Set

Tesco 50Pc Combination Tool Set
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Ideal for home and garage repairs
  • Steel and rubber construction for optimal durability and comfort
  • Moulded storage case keep your tools safe and organised
  • Contains a carefully selected assortment of sockets, wrenches and bits needed for most mechanical, and consumer applications

Information

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50 x Combination Tool Set

Safety information

Keep out of reach of children.

Great tools

5 stars

Great tools, good quality and useful. It was great value for money too and I was happy about the range in there.

Very reasonable

5 stars

I bought this to be certain to have one certain tool in my box, I found it cheaper to buy this tool box at such a good price, rather than buy the one tool I needed. What a bargain.

Great little set of tools...

5 stars

Great selection of handy tools for those little jobs round the house!

