Tesco 50Pc Combination Tool Set

Great tools
Great tools, good quality and useful. It was great value for money too and I was happy about the range in there.
Very reasonable
I bought this to be certain to have one certain tool in my box, I found it cheaper to buy this tool box at such a good price, rather than buy the one tool I needed. What a bargain.
Great little set of tools...
Great selection of handy tools for those little jobs round the house!
TECHNIKA 32" TV/DVD
I bought this TV/DVD combo to replace a 22" TV I had, it was very easy to set up, just attach the tv to the stand, auto tune and it's good to go. The TV has a great picture quality and I was impressed with the sound quality. It was good value at under £200.