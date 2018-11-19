The Polish Bakery Pumpkin Bread 500G

Love this bread. Lots of seeds.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1049 kJ / 250 kcal
Wheat Flour, Water, Rye Flour, Rye Sourdough, Pumpkin Seeds (7%), Fresh Yeast, Rye and Wheat Bran, Sea Salt, Roasted Barley Malt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rye Sourdough consists of Rye Flour (67%), Water
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. The contents will remain at it's best if the pack is resealed between uses. Life of this product may be reduced under warm conditions.Freezing guidelines: Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on the day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted consume within 1 day. Do not refreeze once defrosted. For Best Before, See Bag Closure.
Produced in the UK
500g
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|40 g slice contains
|Energy
|1049 kJ / 250 kcal
|420 kJ / 100 kcal
|Fat
|5.1 g
|2.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.8 g
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrates
|45.5 g
|18.2 g
|of which sugars
|1.4 g
|0.5 g
|Fibre
|6.4 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|7.1 g
|2.9 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
|0.4 g
|Sodium
|397.6 mg
|159.0 mg
Safety information: To avoid danger of suffocation please keep this bag away from babies and small children.
