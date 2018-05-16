7 Days Double Coconut With Cocoa & Coconut Cream 80G

Product Description
- Croissant filled with cocoa and coconut creams.
- Real taste of coconut
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Dough: Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cotton Seed Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Stabilizer (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dehydrated Coconut Powder 5%, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Yeast, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vanillin, Preservative (Calcium Propionate 0.1%), Cocoa Cream 17%: Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Low Fat Cocoa Powder 7%, Skimmed Milk Powder, Ethyl Alcohol, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Vanillin, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%), Coconut Cream 11%: Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Milk Powder 4%, Egg Yolk Powder, Ethyl Alcohol, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Disodium Diphosphate, Phosphoric Acid), Stabilizer (Cellulose Gum), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%), Lactose (Milk)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that uses as raw materials: Nuts, Soya products
Produce of
Produced in EU
Number of uses
1 portion = 28 g, pack contains 2.9 portions
Name and address
- Regus House,
- 1010 Cambourne Business Park,
- Cambourne,
- Cambridge,
- Cambridgeshire,
- CB23 6DP.
Return to
- www.7days.com
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per portion*
|Energy
|1885 kJ/452 kcal
|528 kJ/127 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|7.8 g
|Of which Saturates
|15 g
|4.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|43 g
|12 g
|Of which Sugars
|17 g
|4.8 g
|Protein
|6.0 g
|1.7 g
|Salt
|0.50 g
|0.14 g
|*1 portion = 28 g, pack contains 2.9 portions
|-
|-
