7 Days Double Coconut With Cocoa & Coconut Cream 80G

£ 0.50
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Croissant filled with cocoa and coconut creams.
  • Real taste of coconut
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Dough: Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Cotton Seed Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar, Stabilizer (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dehydrated Coconut Powder 5%, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Yeast, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vanillin, Preservative (Calcium Propionate 0.1%), Cocoa Cream 17%: Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Low Fat Cocoa Powder 7%, Skimmed Milk Powder, Ethyl Alcohol, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Vanillin, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%), Coconut Cream 11%: Sugar, Palm Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Milk Powder 4%, Egg Yolk Powder, Ethyl Alcohol, Emulsifier (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulators (Disodium Diphosphate, Phosphoric Acid), Stabilizer (Cellulose Gum), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate 0.1%), Lactose (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a facility that uses as raw materials: Nuts, Soya products

Produce of

Produced in EU

Number of uses

1 portion = 28 g, pack contains 2.9 portions

Name and address

  • Regus House,
  • 1010 Cambourne Business Park,
  • Cambourne,
  • Cambridge,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB23 6DP.

Return to

  • Regus House,
  • 1010 Cambourne Business Park,
  • Cambourne,
  • Cambridge,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB23 6DP.
  • www.7days.com

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper portion*
Energy 1885 kJ/452 kcal528 kJ/127 kcal
Fat 28 g7.8 g
Of which Saturates 15 g4.2 g
Carbohydrate 43 g12 g
Of which Sugars 17 g4.8 g
Protein 6.0 g1.7 g
Salt 0.50 g0.14 g
*1 portion = 28 g, pack contains 2.9 portions--

