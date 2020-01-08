Carousel Construction Skip Lorry

Not very solid
Have a very upset little boy, got this for his birthday and the mini skip trucks snapped hes heartbroken
Great quality
I brought this as a birthday gift. It seems great quality and fun to play with.
Great value for money!
We bought this for a three year old who absolutely loved it! It’s a good size and completely indestructible.
Great value for money.
I bought this for my sons birthday and gave it to him early and he loves it! They are the perfect size and amazing for the price.
Great price for such a large lorry!
Bought this skip lorry for my nearly 3 year old grandson. He his fascinated with construction toys and loves this lorry. Filling and emptying the skip keeps him occupied for hours!
Great toy!
Got this for my nephew and he loves it!! Nice and sturdy!!
Nephews love it!
I bought this for my nephew for his birthday and he loves it and so does his older brother. It’s great for any child that’s into trucks and machinery.
chunky toys
this is a lovely quite large truck with moving parts and sound effect buttons very sturdy and chunky alson comes with a matchbox size truck as well very pleased with my purchase
Something reall special
I bought this for my construction mad 5 year old granddon and I haven't been disappointed! He is getting a huge amount of pleasure from it as he plays with it alongside other plant vehicles on his own imaginary building site. Excellent value for money.
Good size truck
Bought as an extra present for my grandson for xmas when it was on offer. Have bought several Carousel toys and find they are sturdy a good size for children to play with and have lots of lights and noises.