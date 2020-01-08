By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carousel Construction Skip Lorry

Carousel Construction Skip Lorry
  • Flashing lights and cool sounds
  • Fold back and detach the skip from the truck
  • Comes with a miniature truck for even more fun
  • This Light & Sound Carousel Construction Skip Lorry encourages learning through play. It features headlights, a beeping siren, loading operation sounds, realistic engine and reversing sounds and a miniature version for more fun. Role-play tidying up your building site by driving the free-wheeling truck along, unloading and reloading the skip to collect the waste - just like a real-life Skip Lorry Truck. Requires 3 x AAA batteries (included). Suitable for 3 years +
  • Unload and load skip with hand crank
  • White & orange lights
  • Engine and reversing sounds
  • Miniature version included for more fun
  • Inspires imagination

  • Suitable for children from 3 years

3 Years

Not very solid

1 stars

Have a very upset little boy, got this for his birthday and the mini skip trucks snapped hes heartbroken

Great quality

5 stars

I brought this as a birthday gift. It seems great quality and fun to play with.

Great value for money!

5 stars

We bought this for a three year old who absolutely loved it! It’s a good size and completely indestructible.

Great value for money.

5 stars

I bought this for my sons birthday and gave it to him early and he loves it! They are the perfect size and amazing for the price.

Great price for such a large lorry!

5 stars

Bought this skip lorry for my nearly 3 year old grandson. He his fascinated with construction toys and loves this lorry. Filling and emptying the skip keeps him occupied for hours!

Great toy!

5 stars

Got this for my nephew and he loves it!! Nice and sturdy!!

Nephews love it!

5 stars

I bought this for my nephew for his birthday and he loves it and so does his older brother. It’s great for any child that’s into trucks and machinery.

chunky toys

5 stars

this is a lovely quite large truck with moving parts and sound effect buttons very sturdy and chunky alson comes with a matchbox size truck as well very pleased with my purchase

Something reall special

5 stars

I bought this for my construction mad 5 year old granddon and I haven't been disappointed! He is getting a huge amount of pleasure from it as he plays with it alongside other plant vehicles on his own imaginary building site. Excellent value for money.

Good size truck

5 stars

Bought as an extra present for my grandson for xmas when it was on offer. Have bought several Carousel toys and find they are sturdy a good size for children to play with and have lots of lights and noises.

