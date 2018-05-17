By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carousel Rapid Rescue Fire Engine

Write a review
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Flashing lights and cool sounds
  • Turn the handle to extend the ladder
  • Comes with a miniature fire engine for even more fun
  • This Light and Sound Carousel Rapid Rescue Fire Engine encourages learning through play. It features exciting emergency blue flashing lights and siren sounds, headlights and engine sounds and a miniature version for more fun. Roleplay responding to a fire emergency, as the free-wheeling vehicle races to the rescue. Open the side compartment to activate more sounds and lights. Raise the ladder, extend then rotate it 360°, direct the hose nozzle to pretend to extinguish the blaze - just like a real-life fire engine. Requires 3 x AAA batteries (included). Suitable for 3 years +
  • With flashing lights and a real siren and an extendable rotating ladder
  • Extendable rotating ladder
  • Opening Compartment
  • Includes miniature versions for more fun
  • Inspires imagination

Information

Warnings

  • Suitable for children from 3 years

Lower age limit

3 Years

Safety information

Suitable for children from 3 years

18 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great sounds and flashing lights

5 stars

I bought this for my grandsons third birthday present and I am very glad I did, He loves it which made me very happy. He likes the flashing lights and siren and playing with the ladder.

Good sound effects

4 stars

I bought this for my 3 year old grandson who is mad about fire engines at the moment - he loves it. My only criticism would be that the ladder is a bit flimsy, the extendable part comes off quite easily but apart from that it is a nice toy and good value for money.

Greate quality

5 stars

Bought this for daughters friend on his 3rd birthday. He loves it.

Great!

5 stars

Bought for my 2.5 yr old. He loves it, hours of fun going around rescuing people. Robust, nice and big and great sounds.

Excellent for interactive play

5 stars

I bought this for my 3 year old Fire Engine mad son for Christmas. He loves it! The sound features and moving elements are great and really realistic. Excellent product to encourage creative thinking and interactive play.

This toy is amazing

5 stars

I bought this for my 2 year old for Christmas, it is amazing, real value for money, i’m so impressed we may buy him another in the range cos he loves it so much. The sounds are so realistic and it’s really tough (as tough as a 2 year old can push it) had it 3 weeks now and no breakages! Definite recommend!

Great for the price

4 stars

Bought this for my nearly 2 year old. He loves the lights, sounds and retractable ladder. The small metal fire engine that comes with it was also a hit. I think it's a great toy for the price.

Great toy

5 stars

It was a Xmas present and the little person has not stopped to play with.

Nicely sized.

4 stars

Nice toy. 4 stars because it's rather loud and soon gets on your nerves...

Great value

5 stars

Bought as a present for a vehicle obsessed 3 year old who has not stopped playing with it for 3 weeks. A great success and good value.

