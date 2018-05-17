Carousel Rapid Rescue Fire Engine

Great sounds and flashing lights
I bought this for my grandsons third birthday present and I am very glad I did, He loves it which made me very happy. He likes the flashing lights and siren and playing with the ladder.
Good sound effects
I bought this for my 3 year old grandson who is mad about fire engines at the moment - he loves it. My only criticism would be that the ladder is a bit flimsy, the extendable part comes off quite easily but apart from that it is a nice toy and good value for money.
Greate quality
Bought this for daughters friend on his 3rd birthday. He loves it.
Great!
Bought for my 2.5 yr old. He loves it, hours of fun going around rescuing people. Robust, nice and big and great sounds.
Excellent for interactive play
I bought this for my 3 year old Fire Engine mad son for Christmas. He loves it! The sound features and moving elements are great and really realistic. Excellent product to encourage creative thinking and interactive play.
This toy is amazing
I bought this for my 2 year old for Christmas, it is amazing, real value for money, i’m so impressed we may buy him another in the range cos he loves it so much. The sounds are so realistic and it’s really tough (as tough as a 2 year old can push it) had it 3 weeks now and no breakages! Definite recommend!
Great for the price
Bought this for my nearly 2 year old. He loves the lights, sounds and retractable ladder. The small metal fire engine that comes with it was also a hit. I think it's a great toy for the price.
Great toy
It was a Xmas present and the little person has not stopped to play with.
Nicely sized.
Nice toy. 4 stars because it's rather loud and soon gets on your nerves...
Great value
Bought as a present for a vehicle obsessed 3 year old who has not stopped playing with it for 3 weeks. A great success and good value.