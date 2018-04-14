By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carousel Pick It Up Recycling Truck

4.5(34)
Carousel Pick It Up Recycling Truck
£ 15.00
£15.00/each

  • Flashing lights and cool sounds
  • Load, lift and empty the rubbish bin into the truck
  • Comes with a miniature truck for even more fun
  • The Light & Sound Carousel Recycling Truck encourages learning through play. It features headlights, a beeping siren, engine noises and rubbish emptying sounds and a miniature version for more fun. Roleplay collecting refuse as the free-wheeling truck drives around. Hook the bin onto the side of the truck and use the lever to lift and empty it into the garbage tank. Once full, reverse the truck with realistic reversing sounds, and tip the tank to empty its contents - just like a real-life Recycling Truck. Requires 3 x AAA batteries (included). Suitable for 3 years +
  • Manual wheelie bin lever and lift
  • Tippable garbage tank and opening rear door
  • Yellow & blue lights, engine sounds and emptying rubbish sounds
  • Miniature version included for more fun
  • Inspires imagination

  • Suitable for children from 3 years

3 Years

Suitable for children from 3 years

Great buy & value for money

5 stars

I bought this for grandsons birthday and he loves it makes great noises and he loves to fill it up with rubbish and dump it out, plays with this for ages also loved the mini version it comes with

Brilliant truck

5 stars

My grandson will love this truck it makes noises and picks up the bin like they do where he lives in Australia

Poor Quality

1 stars

The glider for the bin broke within 30mins. Cheap quality had to return it back.

Spoilt by a major flaw

1 stars

Bought for my grandson for Christmas. The bin hoist is the main attraction of this lorry. Used a few times and the poor design of plastic for the bin hoist means it will break within a short time. Plastic for this part of the toy is the wrong choice.

Awesome bin lorry

5 stars

Bought for my bin lorry obsessed 3 year olds birthday. He loves it. Sits on it & drives himself around. Fab!

Great mini version too and the yellow bin

5 stars

I bought this for my son and he loves it! He loves the sounds and lights too, he also gave his little sister the miniature version. Added bonus too as it comes with battery's

Sturdy, quality product

5 stars

This truck was bought as a present for small grandson who loves it. We were impressed by the fact it appeared to be strongly made and had the added bonus of appropriate sounds of engine and reversing beeps. The separate.wheelie bin which can be raised to empty into the main truck does look as thoug the lifting hook might not last too long but so far is still intact. Overall a very good toy for an enthusiastic toddler to play with.

not for 3 year old

2 stars

This was quite sturdy and made a good noise. Unfortunately it was a bit too fiddly for 3 year old to attach the wheelie bin to be emptied and the hook snapped off during the first hour of play.

Would highly recommend!

5 stars

Bought this for one of my boys' birthday presents and they love it! They enjoy the ability to load up the truck! Brilliant toy at the best price!

My son loves this

5 stars

This item is sturdy & despite my initial reservations about the mechanism to lift the yellow bin up & down it hadn’t broken and my son loves it. Nice sounds too

