Tesco Cholesterol Reducing Spread 250G

- Energy225kJ 55kcal3%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2248kJ / 547kcal
Product Description
- Vegetable fat spread (60%) with added plant sterols (13%) and buttermilk (6%).
- Made with Buttermilk Carefully blended to spread straight from the fridge
- Made with Buttermilk Carefully blended to spread straight from the fridge
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Linseed Oil, Palm Kernel oil), Water, Plant Sterols (13%), Reconstituted Buttermilk (6%), Salt (1%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin A, Vitamin D.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
25 Servings
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tub. Plastic check local recycling Insert. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2248kJ / 547kcal
|225kJ / 55kcal
|Fat
|60.0g
|6.0g
|Saturates
|12.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Omega-3 (ALA)
|800mg
|80mg
|Vitamin A
|8µg (1%NRV)
|1µg (<1%NRV)
|Vitamin D
|380.00µg (7600%NRV)
|38.00µg (760%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019