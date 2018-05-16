By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cholesterol Reducing Spread 250G

Tesco Cholesterol Reducing Spread 250G
£ 1.50
£6.00/kg
Per 10g
  • Energy225kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat6.0g
    9%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2248kJ / 547kcal

Product Description

  • Vegetable fat spread (60%) with added plant sterols (13%) and buttermilk (6%).
  • Made with Buttermilk Carefully blended to spread straight from the fridge
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Linseed Oil, Palm Kernel oil), Water, Plant Sterols (13%), Reconstituted Buttermilk (6%), Salt (1%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin A, Vitamin D.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

25 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tub. Plastic check local recycling Insert. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2248kJ / 547kcal225kJ / 55kcal
Fat60.0g6.0g
Saturates12.4g1.2g
Carbohydrate0.8g0.1g
Sugars0.4g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein0.6g0.1g
Salt1.0g0.1g
Omega-3 (ALA)800mg80mg
Vitamin A8µg (1%NRV)1µg (<1%NRV)
Vitamin D380.00µg (7600%NRV)38.00µg (760%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

