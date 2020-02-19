By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Peoples Friend

3.5(2)Write a review
Peoples Friend
£ 1.30
£1.30/each

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

I have for sometime been shopping with you and get

2 stars

I have for sometime been shopping with you and getting my magazines last week I was sent Peoples Friend Monthly which I dint want,yes I know I have asked for it but I always get sent the weekly one so from know on I wont be asking for either to be sent who ever did all my shopping last week got most of it wrong I am unable to go out at all at the moment and relie on my shopping being delieved.

Best Magazine Ever!!!

5 stars

This is the best magazine ever! It's cheap, cheerful and very helpful, offering tips to help you in everyday life. There are lots of special offers & recipes. Lots of short stories and serials you can follow. There are puzzles to keep your mind active, and knitting patterns for those who like knitting. I'm amazed they can fit everything in! I don't often read magazines, being more of a book worm, but something caught my eye as I was passing the shelf and I bought it a couple of months ago, then I ended up taking out a subscription, because it really is that good!

Usually bought next

Tv Choice

£ 0.65
£0.65/each

My Weekly

£ 1.20
£1.20/each

Whats On Tv

£ 0.75
£0.75/each

Take A Break

£ 0.96
£0.96/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here