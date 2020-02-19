I have for sometime been shopping with you and get
I have for sometime been shopping with you and getting my magazines last week I was sent Peoples Friend Monthly which I dint want,yes I know I have asked for it but I always get sent the weekly one so from know on I wont be asking for either to be sent who ever did all my shopping last week got most of it wrong I am unable to go out at all at the moment and relie on my shopping being delieved.
Best Magazine Ever!!!
This is the best magazine ever! It's cheap, cheerful and very helpful, offering tips to help you in everyday life. There are lots of special offers & recipes. Lots of short stories and serials you can follow. There are puzzles to keep your mind active, and knitting patterns for those who like knitting. I'm amazed they can fit everything in! I don't often read magazines, being more of a book worm, but something caught my eye as I was passing the shelf and I bought it a couple of months ago, then I ended up taking out a subscription, because it really is that good!