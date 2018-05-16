Bol Mediterranean Salad Jar 300G

- Energy1182kJ 282kcal14%
Product Description
- Mediterranean roasted veg salad with mixed vegetables, beans and leafy greens with a lemon and sun-dried tomato dressing
- Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out Mum was right. The facts are that vegetables, wholegrains and pulses not only taste amazing but are better for out wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
- Not everyone has the luxury of being able to cook from scratch every day but we do get to choose how and what we eat.
- Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant-powered food easy to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
- No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- Vegan friendly
- Less than 300 calories
- 100% up-cyclable packaging
- A light and healthy salad, perfect for quick and easy lunch as a main or as a side dish to your dinner. With 11g of protein and high in fibre, this flavoursome jar is packed full of goodness. Chickpeas, courgette, roasted butternut, red onion petals, cannellini beans and roasted tomatoes are topped with a layer of fresh spinach and a bright lemon & sun-dried tomato dressing. Sunshine in a jar.
- BOL Foods - Inspiring the world to eat more plants, better for you and kinder to the planet. We promise our globally inspired food will always deliver a taste sensation. For more information on our range, our packaging and our promises, visit www.bolfoods.com
- Rinse & upcycle
- How do you upcycle yours?
- #dontwastecreate
- Pot - Plastic
- Lid - Aluminium
- Please rinse before recycling.
- Check local recycling
- 100% plant powered
- Proud to use wonky veg
- Fork and dressing inside
- Low in sugar
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Suitable vegans
- Pack size: 300G
- Source of protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
Information
Ingredients
Carrots (15%), Chickpeas (9%), Pearled Spelt, Red Onions, Butterbeans (9%), Cannellini Beans (7%), Courgettes (6%), Butternut Squash (6%), Leafy Greens (5%), Roasted Tomatoes (4%) (Roasted Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano), Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Roast Garlic Purée, Orange Juice, Nigella Seeds, Garlic Purée, Basil Infused Sunflower Oil (Sunflower Oil, Natural Basil Flavouring), Lemon Zest, Orange Zest, Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Paprika, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon and Sun-Dried Tomato Dressing (11%) (Water, Lemon Juice, Sun-Dried Tomato Paste (Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Oregano, Garlic), Tomatoes, White Balsamic Vinegar (White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Olive Oil, Tomato Purée, Salt, Roast Garlic Purée, Oregano, Cornflour, Cayenne Pepper)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5°C). Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Dress, Shake & Enjoy!
Number of uses
1 Servings
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- www.bolfoods.com
- hello@bolfoods.com
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI** per BOL
|Energy kJ
|394
|1182
|14%
|Energy kcal
|94
|282
|14%
|Fat
|3.1g
|9.3g
|13%
|of which saturates
|0.6g
|1.8g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|11.1g
|33.3g
|13%
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|9.6g
|11%
|Fibre
|3.4g
|10.2g
|-
|Protein*
|3.7g
|11.1g
|22%
|Salt
|0.45g
|1.35g
|23%
|*This BOL is a source of protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
