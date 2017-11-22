By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bic Highlighters 15 Pack

Bic Highlighters 15 Pack
£ 10.00
£0.67/each

Product Description

  • 15 pack of Bic highlighters
  • Includes Original, Comfort and XL Highlighters
  • Brightly coloured with up to 8 hours cap-off time
  • This pouch of 15 holds: 3 BIC Highlighter Flex, 4 BIC Highlighter Grip and 8 BIC Highlighter. The pens come in 5 eye-popping colours
  • The BIC Highlighter Flex pen has a flexible brush tip for total thickness control and chiselled tip promoting intensity and bold lines
  • A trusty grooved grip makes the BIC Highlighter Grip pen easy to handle. Available in 5 vibrant colours and high-impact solid lines
  • Engineered with new anti-drying technology, BIC Highlighter pens can remain capless for up to 8 hours.
  • Smooth highlighter ink that glides evenly on paper. The water-based ink won't bleed through paper and is great for photocopies
  • No mess, no fuss: these BIC Highlighter pens contain super quick-drying ink that will not bleed through the paper. They come in 5 eye-popping fluorescent colours: yellow, orange, pink, green and blue. This pouch holds 15 highlighters: 3 BIC Highlighter Flex (1 green, 1 pink and 1 yellow ink), 4 BIC Highlighter Grip (1 blue, 1 green, 1 orange and 1 yellow ink) and 8 BIC Highlighter (1 blue, 1 orange, 1 pink, 1 purple, 2 green and 2 yellow ink).
  • Get straight to the main idea with this range of BIC Highlighter pens. In a range of vibrant colours, their varied tips cover all your highlighting and underlining needs. Quick-drying ink prevents smudges and doesn't bleed onto other pages. The BIC Highlighter pens brighten up your notes and neatly colour-codes them with a palette of eye-popping fluorescents. This pouch contains 15 highlighters: 3 BIC Highlighter Flex (1 green, 1 pink and 1 yellow), 4 BIC Highlighter Grip (1 blue, 1 green, 1 orange and 1 yellow) and 8 BIC Highlighter (1 blue, 1 orange, 1 pink, 1 purple, 2 green and 2 yellow). Since 1950, BIC has taken great pride in making top-quality products that are simply designed for everyday use and offer the best value. This mission has made this French company one of the world leaders in office supplies. BIC quality at your service.
  • Student pack containing 15 highlighters
  • 8 hour cap off time
  • Features pink, orange, yellow, green, purple and blue ink colours

Information

Name and address

  • Societe Bic,
  • 14, Rue Jeanne d'Asnières,
  • 92611 Clichy Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.bicworld.com

Net Contents

15 x Highlighters

Using Product Information

Great pens

Great pens, good colours and daughter loves them, would buy again

