Tesco Gorgonzola 175G
£ 2.00
£11.43/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy392kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1305kJ / 315kcal

Product Description

  • Gorgonzola full fat soft blue veined cheese.
  • Aut. Consorzio Gorgonzola n° 911201
  • Made in Italy. Matured for a creamy texture and delicate blue flavour
  • Strength - 3
  • Matured for a creamy texture and delicate blue flavour
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gorgonzola Full Fat Soft Blue Cheese(Milk, Starter Culture, Rennet, Mould Culture, ), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy using milk from Italy within the PDO area

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 5 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Label - glued. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1305kJ / 315kcal392kJ / 95kcal
Fat27.0g8.1g
Saturates19.0g5.7g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.0g5.4g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 5 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Rubish

1 stars

No blue at all shouldn't have been sold as Gorgonzola.

