Easy Entertaining French Macaron Selection 24 Pack 288g

- Energy219kJ 52kcal-%
- Fat2.4g4%
- Saturates0.8g5%
- Sugars6.4g6%
- Salt0.02g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1825kJ/436kcal
Product Description
- 2x12 French macarons: chocolate, salted caramel, raspberry, pistachio, lemon, vanilla
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 288g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Icing Sugar, Almonds, Egg Whites, Butter (Milk), Almond Paste [Almonds, Sugar, Water], Dark Chocolate (3.1%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Lemon Juice (2.9%), Cream (Milk), Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Water, Salted Caramel (1.9%) [Sugar, Milk, Butter (Milk), Cheese Speciality [Milk, Cream (Milk), Milk Protein, Salt], Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt], Raspberries (1.9%), Raspberry Puree (1.7%) [Raspberries, Sugar], Hazelnuts, Milk, Cheese Speciality [Milk, Cream (Milk), Milk Protein, Salt], Corn Starch, Colours (Beetroot Red, Caramel, Curcumin), Crepe Flakes [Wheat Flour, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Milk Powder, Barley Powder, Salt], Pistachio Paste (0.4%) [Pistachio Nuts, Sunflower Oil], Pistachio Nuts (0.4%), Inverted Sugar Syrup, Egg Yolk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring (contains Pistachio Nut), Milk Powder [Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Spirulina, Vanilla Powder (0.03%), Salt, Exhausted Vanilla Seeds
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and other Tree Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed use by date.Not suitable for home freezing
Preparation and Usage
- Serving: to enjoy these macarons at their best, remove from fridge 30 minutes before serving.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Les Pâtisseries d'Amélie (Mag'M),
- ZA La Croix Danet - 17 Rue de l'Avenir,
- 44140 Geneston,
- France.
Net Contents
2 x 144g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1825kJ/436kcal
|Fat
|20.2g
|(of which saturates
|6.6g)
|Carbohydrate
|53.6g
|(of which sugars
|53.6g)
|Fibre
|3.4g
|Protein
|8.3g
|Salt
|0.157g
