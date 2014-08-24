Riemann P20 Sun Protection Spf20 Medium

Fab
Fully recommend. Drys easily. Non greasy. Protected and a nice colour without burning. Great for fair skin.
Easy to use
Excellent product. Only need to apply once a day. Not greasy
Once a day really means once a day
I've been using P20 for years now. I have very sensitive skin and I'm a red head so I burn very easily. One application of this a day and all that stops. I can lay in 30 degrees plus with no problem or worry.
Ensure you are protected all day
This product is great it leaves you protected all day even if you are in and out of the water. Only down side is you must give yourself time to apply and dry before going out, this takes approximately 15mins.
Best ever product
For someone who doesn't like the sun this has been a godsend. Works with one application and lasts all day