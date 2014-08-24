By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Riemann P20 Sun Protection Spf20 Medium

Riemann P20 Sun Protection Spf20 Medium
  • Seriously Reliable Suncare Lotion Medium SPF20
  • P20 Sunscreen:
  • P20 is a highly reliable and very water resistant sunscreen with a unique transparent lightweight consistency. Ideal for the whole family, it contains photostable UVA and UVB filters, but no added fragrances or colourants. It includes UVA protection at a level that far exceeds EU recommendation and is rated 5 out of 5 stars. Clinical testing shows that P20 is durable up to 10 hours and that intact protection is maintained even after 4 x 20 minutes in the water.
  • The P20 Story
  • In 1979, Claus Riemann wanted to help a friend with sensitive skin keep protected during a stay in Africa. The solution he invented was P20, which has now been protecting people from the sun for over decades. Mr Riemann's spirit of personal devotion and earnest scientific endeavour guides our brand to this very day.
  • UVA ***** ultra
  • Durable up to 10 hours
  • Highly water resistant
  • Unique lightweight formula
  • Ideal for the whole family
  • UVB/SPF 20 medium protection
  • Pack size: 100ML

Alcohol Denat., C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octocrylene, Homosalate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Hydroxypropylcellulose

Made in Denmark

  • Apply generously and evenly 15 minutes before going out in the sun to ensure no missed areas and sufficient coverage.
  • Applying less sunscreen will significantly reduce protection. Do not stay too long in the sun even when protected. Avoid intense midday sun (11am to 3pm). Avoid contact with fabrics to help prevent staining. Follow the enclosed instructions carefully to ensure full benefit.

  • KEEP AWAY FROM DIRECT SUNLIGHT

  • Riemann A/S,
  • DK-3400 Hilleroed.

  • www.p20.com

100ml ℮

Fab

5 stars

Fully recommend. Drys easily. Non greasy. Protected and a nice colour without burning. Great for fair skin.

Easy to use

5 stars

Excellent product. Only need to apply once a day. Not greasy

Once a day really means once a day

5 stars

I've been using P20 for years now. I have very sensitive skin and I'm a red head so I burn very easily. One application of this a day and all that stops. I can lay in 30 degrees plus with no problem or worry.

Ensure you are protected all day

4 stars

This product is great it leaves you protected all day even if you are in and out of the water. Only down side is you must give yourself time to apply and dry before going out, this takes approximately 15mins.

Best ever product

5 stars

For someone who doesn't like the sun this has been a godsend. Works with one application and lasts all day

