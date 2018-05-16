Uniball Eye Designer Pen 8 Pack

Product Description
- More at uniball.co.uk
- Say hello to the Eye Designer, one of the iconic classics from our essential range.
- Pens designed for reliable writing performance every single day.
- The Eye Designer's fine 0.7mm nib is ideal for neat, precise handwriting.
- 0.7mm
- Pen exceeds British Standard BS7272.
- Rollerball
- Fade proof
- Water resistant
- Plastic free packaging
- Smooth rollerball nib
- Consistent ink flow
- Ink barrel window
Information
Produce of
Proudly made in Japan
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts.
Name and address
- Mitsubishi Pencil Company,
- Unit 3,
- Murdoch Court,
- Knowlhill,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK5 8GH.
Return to
- Mitsubishi Pencil Company,
- Unit 3,
- Murdoch Court,
- Knowlhill,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK5 8GH.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
8 x Pens
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020