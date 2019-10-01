Tesco Reduced Fat Houmous Stacker 210G

- Energy490kJ 118kcal6%
- Fat6.5g9%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 700kJ / 168kcal
Product Description
- Reduced fat dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste, lemon juice and garlic.
- Mediterranean Inspired Chickpeas and tahini blended with garlic and a hint of lemon.
- Mediterranean inspired
- Chickpeas and tahini blended with garlic and a hint of lemon
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable of vegans
- Pack size: 210g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (62%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic, Cornflour.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
3 x 70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (70g)
|Energy
|700kJ / 168kcal
|490kJ / 118kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|12.7g
|8.9g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|3.3g
|Protein
|6.2g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|30% less Fat than Tesco Standard Houmous Dip .
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
