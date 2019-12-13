Play Doh Create & Canister

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Play-Doh play lets kids explore their creativity
  • Includes 20 Play-Doh cans
  • Features 45 pieces to spark imaginations
  • Take the lid off of imagination with the Create 'n Canister set! Featuring 20 cans of Play-Doh compound and 45 accessories, this can of creativity is chock full of hands-on creativity for kids. They can make numbers, pretend foods, shapes, and more with the cutters, moulds, scissors, and other fantastic accessories. Kids can have even more creative fun pressing out Play-Doh compound with the mini Fun Factory tool. The Fun Factory rails feature fun patterns for pressing out shape-tastic strips of Play-Doh compound. With so much to do, it's a great afternoon activity for kids to do together!
  • Product and colours will vary.
  • Compound not intended to be eaten.
  • Notice to Parents: Contains Wheat.
  • Non-Toxic. Conforms To: ASTM D-4236.
  • To clean, allow to dry, then scrape or vacuum.
  • Moulded results vary depending on child's age and level of skill.
  • Includes 6 cutters, 4 fruit stampers, 3 mould palettes, roller with 6 attachments, 10 number stampers, 5 snack moulds, mini Fun Factory tool, decorating tool with 3 rails, 2 fuzzy moulds, knife, scissors, plate, fork, and 20 cans of Play-Doh Brand Modelling Compound (46 ounces/1288 grams). Not suitable for children under 3 years. Small Parts. Choking hazard.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

82 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

GREAT BIG FUN TUB

5 stars

GREAT BIG FUN TUB

Lots of fun

5 stars

Really good price. My Play-doh mad grandson is very happy!

Full of fun!

5 stars

Bought for my nieces. So much to do! Creative play

Play doh cannister set

4 stars

Kept grandkids happy for hours,no more arguing over just one tub

Great overall play doh item

5 stars

Brought this for daughter 2nd birthday Good value for money Hours of fun plenty of play doh and utensils inside to fill the imagination

Playdoh fun

5 stars

I bought this for the Easter holiday rainy days and the grandchildren loved it. There's nothing better than seeing there little imaginations running wild while they were creating all sorts with it

Playdoh

5 stars

My lb absolutely loves this tub.plenty of variety of tools to use and a fantastic range of colours of dough

Excellent birthday gift

5 stars

I baught this for my nephews 2nd birthday as he loves playing with play doh! His little face lit up when he opened it & he loves all the different tools to cut his play doh with. Very happy little boy!

It’s massive

4 stars

Bought for a birthday present and it is amazing. For the price

Great value for money

5 stars

My grandchildren aged 6 4 and 3 have really enjoyed playing and creating things with this.

