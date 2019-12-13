Play Doh Create & Canister

GREAT BIG FUN TUB
Lots of fun
Really good price. My Play-doh mad grandson is very happy!
Full of fun!
Bought for my nieces. So much to do! Creative play
Play doh cannister set
Kept grandkids happy for hours,no more arguing over just one tub
Great overall play doh item
Brought this for daughter 2nd birthday Good value for money Hours of fun plenty of play doh and utensils inside to fill the imagination
Playdoh fun
I bought this for the Easter holiday rainy days and the grandchildren loved it. There's nothing better than seeing there little imaginations running wild while they were creating all sorts with it
Playdoh
My lb absolutely loves this tub.plenty of variety of tools to use and a fantastic range of colours of dough
Excellent birthday gift
I baught this for my nephews 2nd birthday as he loves playing with play doh! His little face lit up when he opened it & he loves all the different tools to cut his play doh with. Very happy little boy!
It’s massive
Bought for a birthday present and it is amazing. For the price
Great value for money
My grandchildren aged 6 4 and 3 have really enjoyed playing and creating things with this.